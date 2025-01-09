Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj draws near, authorities have ramped up security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful religious gathering.

As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj draws near, authorities have ramped up security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful religious gathering. The festival, one of the largest in the world, is set to take place from January 13 to February 26. In anticipation of the massive influx of devotees, the Uttar Pradesh Police have put in place an extensive seven-layer security scheme.

Seven-Layer Security Plan and Technology Integration

On Wednesday, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj, Tarun Gaba, announced that a comprehensive seven-layer security system would be implemented to safeguard attendees. The security measures involve meticulous checks at various levels to identify suspicious individuals and activities. Gaba emphasized the importance of collaboration between state and central agencies to maintain order during the event.

To further enhance security, authorities are utilizing AI-enabled cameras, with a total of 2,700 cameras deployed throughout the area. The integration of advanced technology aims to ensure the smooth operation of the event and to quickly respond to any potential threats. This proactive approach is designed to provide both a visible and efficient security presence throughout the duration of the Mahakumbh.

Focused Surveillance and Proactive Security Operations

On Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna launched an intensive checking campaign to strengthen surveillance in high-traffic areas like Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections. This initiative aims to ensure that the event proceeds without any disturbances. Krishna instructed station in-charges to maintain heightened vigilance and adopt a proactive security stance in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, visited Prayagraj to review preparations for the event. Mohol expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing arrangements and mentioned that he would be meeting with airport officials to ensure the smooth facilitation of visitors arriving for the festival. His focus will be to prevent any logistical chaos and ensure a seamless experience for devotees attending the Mahakumbh.

Read More : Adani Group And ISKCON Collaborate For ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ At Maha Kumbh 2025