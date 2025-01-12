Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Kumbh Katha’ Water Laser Show Launched In Prayagraj

A breathtaking water laser show was launched in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, blending spirituality and technology for an unforgettable experience.

Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Kumbh Katha’ Water Laser Show Launched In Prayagraj

A spectacular water laser show narrating the key events of Mahakumbh 2025 was inaugurated at Yamuna Bank Ghat in Prayagraj by Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. The 45-minute show, which was created at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore, is set to be a major attraction for the thousands of devotees and tourists visiting the Mahakumbh festival this year.

The project, which took just 60 days to complete, was developed by a team of 100 professionals. It highlights the rich history and significance of the Kumbh Mela through a unique combination of water, light, and laser technology. This water laser show is set to operate daily, displaying the “Kumbh Katha” on the water screen for visitors to experience.

Minister Nandi described the show as a visually stunning and historically significant experience, emphasizing the show’s role in enhancing the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. He also acknowledged Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh for his leadership in the creation of the show, which was built at a cost of Rs 22 crore at Kali Ghat on the Yamuna Bank Road.

The water laser show is designed to merge spirituality with modern technology, offering an unforgettable experience for those witnessing the convergence of both elements. With over 45 crore devotees expected at the Mahakumbh, the show will be an essential part of the celebrations leading up to the main bathing rituals on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, will culminate on February 26, drawing millions of people to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to take part in the sacred bath.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: AI Cameras, Drones, And NSG Commandos To Secure Event For 45 Crore Visitors

Mahakumbh 2025 water laser show

