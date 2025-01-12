Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: AI Cameras, Drones, And NSG Commandos To Secure Event For 45 Crore Visitors

Mahakumbh 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 45 crore expected. Advanced tech and a robust security plan ensure a safe celebration of faith.

Mahakumbh 2025: AI Cameras, Drones, And NSG Commandos To Secure Event For 45 Crore Visitors

With Mahakumbh 2025 just around the corner, Prayagraj is buzzing with activity, bracing to welcome over 45 crore devotees from across the globe. The event, celebrated every 12 years, will run from January 13 to February 26, with the Uttar Pradesh government pulling out all stops to ensure a safe and smooth experience for pilgrims.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, has implemented a robust security setup. A circular security system, dubbed the “impenetrable security chakravyuh,” has been deployed with 102 checkpoints along seven major routes into Prayagraj. Around 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, are stationed to monitor the massive crowds.

This year’s Mahakumbh is a blend of tradition and technology. Cutting-edge tools like 113 underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras are actively monitoring waterways and public areas. Advanced security vehicles and anti-sabotage squads are on standby, while mock drills involving the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Security Guard (NSG), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) ensure readiness for any contingency.

Devotees will gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—for the Shahi Snan (royal baths) on auspicious dates: Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).

The Mahakumbh transcends religious significance, embodying India’s cultural heritage and faith. With massive preparations in place, Prayagraj is set to become a haven of spirituality and safety.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela: Exploring The Soul’s Collective Journey Of Purity And Renewal

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj Shahi Snan

Advertisement

Also Read

Swachh Sujal Gaon’ Stall At Maha Kumbh 2025 Highlights UP’s Rural Transformation

Swachh Sujal Gaon’ Stall At Maha Kumbh 2025 Highlights UP’s Rural Transformation

Laurene Powell Jobs Given The Hindu Name ‘Kamala’ During Spiritual Journey In India

Laurene Powell Jobs Given The Hindu Name ‘Kamala’ During Spiritual Journey In India

15 more men arrested by Police in Kerala Sexual Assault Case

15 more men arrested by Police in Kerala Sexual Assault Case

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Entertainment

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story? Everything Answered

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox