Mahakumbh 2025: AI Cameras, Drones, And NSG Commandos To Secure Event For 45 Crore Visitors

With Mahakumbh 2025 just around the corner, Prayagraj is buzzing with activity, bracing to welcome over 45 crore devotees from across the globe. The event, celebrated every 12 years, will run from January 13 to February 26, with the Uttar Pradesh government pulling out all stops to ensure a safe and smooth experience for pilgrims.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, has implemented a robust security setup. A circular security system, dubbed the “impenetrable security chakravyuh,” has been deployed with 102 checkpoints along seven major routes into Prayagraj. Around 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, are stationed to monitor the massive crowds.

This year’s Mahakumbh is a blend of tradition and technology. Cutting-edge tools like 113 underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras are actively monitoring waterways and public areas. Advanced security vehicles and anti-sabotage squads are on standby, while mock drills involving the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Security Guard (NSG), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) ensure readiness for any contingency.

Devotees will gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—for the Shahi Snan (royal baths) on auspicious dates: Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).

The Mahakumbh transcends religious significance, embodying India’s cultural heritage and faith. With massive preparations in place, Prayagraj is set to become a haven of spirituality and safety.

