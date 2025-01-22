Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: Philanthropist Sudha Murty Serves Mahaprasad In Prayagraj, WATCH

Murty is also seen touring the ISKCON Mahaprasad Kitchen, where she interacted with volunteers and observed how the food is prepared using modern machinery.

Philanthropist Sudha Murty, during her three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj made a significant contribution by helping serve the Mahaprasad at the ISKCON camp. Dressed in a green saree and a black bag on her shoulder, Murty was seen standing at the food counter, distributing chapattis to devotees attending the sacred event.

In a video, Murty is also seen touring the ISKCON Mahaprasad Kitchen, where she interacted with volunteers and observed how the food is prepared using modern machinery. The ISKCON kitchen, located in Sector 19 of Prayagraj, serves over 40,000 devotees daily, providing Mahaprasad to those attending the Mela. In collaboration with the Adani Group, ISKCON prepares meals on a grand scale, using advanced equipment like boilers for heating water and cooking vegetables, as well as three large machines that produce 10,000 rotis per hour.

WATCH: 

Murty, who arrived in Prayagraj on Monday, expressed her excitement and joy about being part of the event. Calling the Maha Kumbh Mela “Teerthraj,” she said, “I am happy, excited, and hopeful.” On the first two days of her visit, she took a holy dip in the Sangam and planned to do so on the last day as well. Speaking to ANI, she shared the personal significance of her visit, saying, “My maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, grandfather, none of them could come – that is why I have to offer tarpan in their name, and I am very happy.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, attracting an estimated 45 crore people. For devotees, taking a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam Triveni is believed to wash away sins, adding a deeply spiritual dimension to the ongoing event.

