Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Day 4: Constitution Gallery Unveiled, Rare Celestial Line-Up, Agra’s Petha Prasad, and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Spiritual Journey

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna inaugurated a Constitution Gallery at Triveni Marg, featuring a curated exhibition and library dedicated to the Indian Constitution.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna inaugurated a Constitution Gallery at Triveni Marg, featuring a curated exhibition and library dedicated to the Indian Constitution. The event was graced by the Indian Army Band performing patriotic songs like Vande Mataram, and Justice J.J. Munir of the Allahabad High Court praised the initiative for educating the youth about constitutional values.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev emphasized the celestial and civilizational importance of the Kumbh, describing it as a unique alignment of celestial bodies that happens once every 144 years. He encouraged everyone, regardless of their spiritual inclinations, to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

In an innovative offering, 501 kilograms of Agra’s famous petha has been distributed as prasad to devotees. For this grand occasion, 21 unique flavors of the delicacy were specially curated to delight the millions of visitors.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Prayagraj, forecasting rain and dense fog until January 17. Despite temperatures dropping to 6°C, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam on Day 4.

Maha Kumbh Goes Global: International Delegates Take the Holy Dip

A 21-member delegation from 10 countries participated in the Maha Kumbh, taking a dip at Triveni Sangam and experiencing the cultural and spiritual essence of the event.

Renowned singers Maithili Thakur and Shankar Mahadevan added to the festivities with live performances. Thakur expressed her joy in performing bhajans, while Mahadevan’s performance at Kalagram drew a large audience.

AI-Powered Lost-and-Found Facility

An AI-driven lost-and-found center has been set up to help reunite lost individuals with their families. The facility, managed by the Uttar Pradesh government, has received positive feedback for its efficiency in reuniting devotees.

In a bid to make the Maha Kumbh eco-friendly, the RSS launched a campaign promoting reusable steel plates and cloth bags. Over 70,000 cloth bags and 2 million steel utensils have already been distributed across the event’s langars and food outlets.

Laurene Powell Jobs Takes Spiritual Initiation

Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, received spiritual initiation from Swami Kailashanand Giri. She was given the spiritual name “Kamala” and the sacred Kali Beej Mantra.

A controversy erupted over influencer Harsha Richhariya’s participation in a traditional seer procession. While some raised objections, the Akhara Parishad clarified that her participation was in accordance with the customs of the event.

VHP to Discuss Key Religious and Cultural Issues

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced a meeting to address topics such as the “freeing of temples” from government control and claims over disputed monuments. The Margdarshak Mandal baithak is scheduled between January 24 and 27.

Day 4 of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnessed a confluence of spiritual, cultural, and ecological events, drawing millions of devotees to Prayagraj despite challenging weather conditions. With diverse performances, initiatives, and participation from international delegates, the event continues to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

Read More : Mahakumbh 2025 Day 3: Millions Flock to Prayagraj for Sacred Rituals

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

