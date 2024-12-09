Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: Secrets And History Behind India’s Largest Spiritual Gathering

The Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26. This sacred festival attracts millions to Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: Secrets And History Behind India’s Largest Spiritual Gathering

The Kumbh Mela, one of India’s largest and most revered religious festivals, is a monumental event that attracts millions of devotees, saints, and tourists from around the world. Taking place at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the festival is considered a deeply spiritual occasion for those seeking to cleanse their souls.

In 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan (holy dip). The festival will continue for over a month, concluding on February 26, 2025, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. This sacred event offers an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and atonement, where followers seek to wash away their sins and attain Moksha (spiritual freedom).

The Sacred Significance of the Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela has deep historical roots, originating from the famous Hindu myth of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) where the gods and demons battled for the nectar of immortality, known as Amrit. According to the myth, four drops of this nectar fell in four locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—making these cities the sacred hosts of the Kumbh Mela. These holy cities, now destinations for millions, carry great significance for the devotees who visit them, especially during the Mela.

Mystical and Spiritual Journey

The Kumbh Mela isn’t just about the grand rituals and holy dips; it is a spiritual journey for each person who takes part in it. It serves as a chance for devotees to deepen their faith, with the belief that bathing in the holy confluence of the rivers will absolve them of their sins and lead them towards spiritual liberation. The festival’s intricate ceremonies and prayers are accompanied by the vibrant sights and sounds of thousands of pilgrims, sadhus, and yogis, making it a truly unique experience.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches in 2025, millions of spiritual seekers from around the globe will gather at Prayagraj to partake in this timeless celebration. It is a festival of unity, faith, and devotion, and an extraordinary event that transcends generations and religions, reminding all of the shared quest for spiritual enlightenment.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government Plans For 450 Million Devotees And ₹6,500 Crore Budget

Filed under

Ganga Yamuna Saraswati rivers holy dip Kumbh Mela 2025 Kumbh Mela history Maha Kumbh Mela Paush Purnima Snan Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox