Rolls-Royce, Silver Chariots, And DJ Beats: Sadhus Arrive Maha Kumbh In Style

Sadhus bring luxury to tradition at Maha Kumbh Mela, arriving in Rolls-Royce cars, silver chariots, and gold thrones. The fusion of spirituality and opulence is captivating crowds, blending sacred rituals with modern style to connect with younger generations.

This year’s grand ‘Chhavani Pravesh Yatra’ marked the opening procession to the sacred congregation of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the spiritual gathering of legendary depth, by a splurge of luxury at its finest display through the makeshift routes of the hallowed grounds on the glinting high-end luxury cars: restored Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz, and Audi Q7.

Among the holy hymns and thumping drumbeats, Peshwai processions have a peculiar attraction: sadhus sporting branded sunglasses and gold chains riding in luxury cars. The luxury accessories, some hired for as high as ₹51,000 per day, give the spiritual fervor a modern sheen. Senior seers graced the processions in elaborate gold and silver chariots, while others opted for extravagant cars, captivating attendees and creating an extraordinary fusion of devotion and modernity.

Who Are The Owners Of These Swanky Rides?

The high-end vehicles owned by the esteemed peetadheeshwars, mahamandaleshwars, and mandaleshwars are at times owned by the disciples or protocol teams. There are cars starting from ₹59 lacs old models to entry-level premium cars priced at ₹15-33 lacs, and there are cars of all these varieties available on the grounds of Mela.

Among those who participated in the grand procession were some of the prominent akharas including Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara and the Kinnar Akhara. The Mahamandaleshwar Pavitranand Giri of Juna Akhara was on a vintage 1965 Rolls-Royce, while the attention-grabber was Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who was the head of the Kinnar Akhara, sitting on a silver throne atop a great chariot for the Devtva Yatra.

Vintage Cars Make Their Debut

Ayush Tandon, vintage car event supplier, has admitted that this is the first time his Rolls-Royce is being used for events by the Kinnar Akhara. Even Shri Shambhu Panch Dashnam Agni Akhara, along with many other seers, has rented vintage cars to celebrate special days like the Shahi Snan and Mauni Amawasya Snan. This once again reflects a fast-growing tendency where luxury can now be integrated into spirituality.

While the Kumbh Mela is still deeply entrenched in leading devotees towards salvation, the seers also admit that luxury is what appeals to modern times. “Including things like luxury cars does help to reach out to the younger lot because they are so engrossed in social media and all this stuff,” said one seer.

Another seer was of the view that these lavish shows are a demonstration of the devotion of devotees. “Our devotees, blessed in abundance, arrange these comforts as an offering of thanks to the divine. Accepting their gesture is a part of dharma,” he shared.

