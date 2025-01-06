Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maha Kumbh 2025: What Are The Strict Rules For The Mysterious Naga Sadhvis?

In 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. Events like these often bring Naga Sadhus into the spotlight. While many are familiar with the male Naga Sadhus, fewer know that women also dedicate their lives to becoming Naga Sadhus.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What Are The Strict Rules For The Mysterious Naga Sadhvis?

In 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. Events like these often bring Naga Sadhus into the spotlight. While many are familiar with the male Naga Sadhus, fewer know that women also dedicate their lives to becoming Naga Sadhus. These female ascetics live a life devoted to God, similar to their male counterparts. Despite their profound spiritual commitment, much about their lives remains shrouded in mystery. Here, we explore the journey and practices of female Naga Sadhus.

Becoming Naga Sadhvis: A Rigorous Path

The path to becoming a Naga Sadhu is extremely challenging, and it is even more arduous for women. Female Naga Sadhus undergo a rigorous process that demands unparalleled dedication and discipline.

  • A Life of Penance: Female Naga Sadhus engage in intense spiritual practices, often in seclusion, living in forests or Akharas (monastic orders).
  • Complete Detachment: They sever all ties with the outside world, devoting their entire existence to spiritual pursuits.

Strict Rules to Follow for Naga Sadhvis

Becoming a female Naga Sadhu involves adhering to strict rules and rituals. The process is not for the faint-hearted and requires years of preparation.

  1. Celibacy and Spiritual Training: Women must practice strict celibacy for 6 to 12 years to be eligible.
  2. Approval from Gurus: A woman aspiring to become a Naga Sadhu must convince her spiritual mentors of her readiness and commitment.
  3. Verification of Past Life: Her past life is examined to ensure her suitability for this path.
  4. Shaving of the Head: The aspirant’s head is completely shaved as a symbol of renunciation.
  5. Performing Pind Daan: She performs her own Pind Daan (a ritual typically done for the deceased), symbolizing liberation from worldly ties and the ego.
  6. Lifetime Dedication: Once she becomes a Naga Sadhu, she dedicates her life to God and embarks on a lifelong spiritual journey.

Naga Sadhvi’s Unique Attire and Appearance 

While male Naga Sadhus are often seen without clothing as a sign of detachment, female Naga Sadhus have a distinct dress code.

  • Saffron Robes: Female Naga Sadhus wear unstitched saffron garments, signifying purity and devotion.
  • Ash on the Body: Like their male counterparts, they apply sacred ash on their entire body.
  • Tilak on the Forehead: A Tilak adorns their forehead, symbolizing spiritual energy and devotion.
  • Simplicity in Lifestyle: They lead an austere life, free from materialistic desires.

Participation in Kumbh Mela

One of the rare occasions when female Naga Sadhus are seen publicly is during events like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

  • Royal Bath: They participate in the Shahi Snan (royal bath) alongside male Naga Sadhus, a sacred ritual symbolizing spiritual cleansing.
  • Spiritual Presence: Their presence at such gatherings highlights their significant yet understated role in the spiritual fabric of India.

Naga Sadhvis’ Life Immersed in Devotion

The life of a female Naga Sadhu is marked by unwavering faith, immense sacrifice, and a profound commitment to spirituality. While much remains undisclosed about their lives, their dedication to God and renunciation of worldly pleasures inspire awe and curiosity.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, the rare appearance of these ascetic women will offer a glimpse into a world devoted entirely to spiritual transcendence. Their journey reminds us of the depth and diversity of India’s spiritual traditions.

ALSO READ: BPS: Should PM Modi Mediate A Settlement Between Russia & Ukraine

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Naga Sadhvis

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Yukai’s Furry Bot Companion Imitates A shy Infant; Designed To Delight Bystanders

Yukai’s Furry Bot Companion Imitates A shy Infant; Designed To Delight Bystanders

HMPV in China: Delhi Gears Up to Combat Human Metapneumovirus Amid Rising Global Concerns

HMPV in China: Delhi Gears Up to Combat Human Metapneumovirus Amid Rising Global Concerns

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Is It The Start Of The Deadly Virus? HMPV’s First Case Reported In India As An 8-Month-Old Baby In Bengaluru Tests Positive

Is It The Start Of The Deadly Virus? HMPV’s First Case Reported In India As...

Manipur: 26 Myanmarese Nationals Deported Amid Commitment to Border Security

Manipur: 26 Myanmarese Nationals Deported Amid Commitment to Border Security

Entertainment

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The Two

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On A Racy Display, Internet Loses Its Calm

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox