This Yoga Guru Has Attended Every Kumbh Mela For 100 Years

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh continues to attract millions of devotees seeking spiritual solace and seeking the blessings from the saints. Amongst the prominent figures that engage the masses, Swami Sivananda Baba is one of the yogis with an exceptionally inspiring life story, dedication to discipline, and instructions on spirituality that have attracted many followers. A Padma Shri recipient, Swami Sivananda Baba stands as a beacon of simplicity, resilience, and wisdom at the age of 128 years, a milestone few can fathom. A Century-Long Spiritual Journey

Swami Sivananda Baba has achieved an unparalleled feat—attending every Kumbh Mela across Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain for over 100 years. His Aadhaar card, displayed outside his camp at Sector 16’s Sangam Lower Road, lists his birth date as August 8, 1896, a testament to his extraordinary longevity. Despite his age, the Baba dedicates his mornings to yoga and meditation, continuing his spiritual practices with unwavering focus.

Early Life

Swami Sivananda was born into poverty-stricken family. His early years were miserable. When Swami Sivananda was only four years of age, the family, in their inability to raise him, put him under the care of Saint Omkarananda Goswami. Further tragedy befell him when he visited his family for a few days and in rapid succession, lost his sister and both parents.

At the age of six, Swami Sivananda performed their last rites on a single funeral pyre, an event that marked the turning point in his life. Disciple Phalgun Bhattacharya shares that the monk’s severe childhood shaped his ascetic way of life. “Until the age of four, Baba had never seen milk, fruits, or bread.

What is his daily routine?

This discipline shaped his habits—eating only half a meal, sleeping early, waking at 3 a.m., and dedicating himself to yoga and meditation daily.” A Life of Simplicity and spiritual power. Swami Sivananda’s way of life is an example of discipline and simplicity. He gets up at three in the morning and spends his mornings doing yoga and meditation. He eats boiled food without salt or oil and stays away from milk and its derivatives, so his diet is as simple as his belongings. He strictly follows a 9 p.m. bedtime and avoids naps during the day.

In addition to maintaining his exceptional physical health, this strict regimen has given him deep spiritual understanding. A story of a devotee who was miraculously satiated by a seemingly small serving of kheer offered by Baba was related by Hiraman Biswas, one of his disciples. Anecdotes like these emphasize the spiritual aura that envelops him.

Swami Sivananda’s disciplined life is visible in his diet and daily routine. He abstains from oil, salt, milk, and its derivatives and survives on boiled food. Living in Kabir Nagar, Durgakund, Varanasi, he never accepts donations and leads a disease-free life, which many regard as miraculous.

Disciples also talk about his deep spiritual powers. Hiraman Biswas, a devotee from Delhi, narrates a miraculous incident in which a hungry visitor was fed kheer in an earthen bowl by the Baba. The devotee was initially not satisfied with the portion but found it inexhaustible and was overcome with awe at the spiritual experience.

Biswas also remembers Baba’s amazing fitness. In 2010, Swami Sivananda lived on the sixth floor of a building in Chandigarh and used to climb up the stairs every day because the elevators were not working. “His energy was very inspiring,” says Biswas.

On 21 March 2022, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, to Swami Sivananda on his 125th birthday. The award made it clear how he had served life with devotion to simplicity and service. Even more interesting was that the honour was unsought. It testifies to the commitment of the government to reward unknown gems in Indian society.

Swami Sivananda’s teachings are very powerful, especially among the youth. His message is clear: “Start your day early and dedicate at least half an hour to yoga. Maintain a disciplined lifestyle, as many people suffer due to unhealthy habits and lack of physical activity. Walking daily is essential for good health.”

