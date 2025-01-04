Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
UPSDMA Prepares For Maha Kumbh With Specialized Training On Chemical And Nuclear Disasters

The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority undertook a special training course in handling chemical and nuclear disaster. The gathering is expected during the Maha Kumbh festival, including several experts working under different organizations for enhanced security during the affair.

UPSDMA Prepares For Maha Kumbh With Specialized Training On Chemical And Nuclear Disasters

As part of a drive towards hosting a safe and secure Maha Kumbh fair, UPSDMA took a training camp on Friday regarding the enhancing disaster preparedness system in respect to chemical and nuclear disasters. Chemical disaster assessment with modern disaster management techniques focusing mainly on safety in evacuation procedure as well as on health assistance were the focuses.

In a crucial step towards boosting safety measures for the upcoming Maha Kumbh fair, UPSDMA partnered with the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, to organize the training.

The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant General (Retired) Yogendra Dimri, the Vice President of UPSDMA, who emphasized the importance of safety at the fair. He observed that such camps are crucial in sensitizing the people and imparting the needed know-how to the concerned bodies for preventing and handling nuclear and chemical accidents.

Sharad Seth, representative of Department of Atomic Energy, also addressed the devotees. He assured the people to visit the fair with a free conscience saying necessary precautions were taken for them to stay safe.

All Inclusive Disaster Management Training

The training course was conducted for the participants on hands-on skills in handling chemical and nuclear disaster. It touched upon various points such as:

  • Contemporary techniques of disaster management.
  • Swift assessment of chemical disasters.
  • Rescue operations with maximum safety.
  • Management of health assistance.
  • Exposure to advanced safety equipment.

This collaboration between UPSDMA and Department of Atomic Energy ensured that all the training done was up-to-date and aligned with practical conditions.

Experts On Chemical And Nuclear Disaster Response

Training events were conducted using experts from prominent organizations such as the Department of Atomic Energy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who delivered extensive lectures on aspects like chemical leak assessments, responding strategies to a nuclear emergency, and SOPs for managing radio active emergencies at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Department of Atomic Energy has particular emphasis on continuous capacity building efforts. It ensures that people are properly put under technical assistance across different stakeholders involved in disaster management, noted Arun Kumar Nayak.

Active Participation For All-Rounded Preparedness

The training had a total of 400 participants, including key officials from various disaster response agencies and departments. Among the attendees were representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Kumbh Mela Administration, police, district administration, fire department, and medical officers from district hospitals as well as all hospitals set up in the Mela area.

A few representatives from different districts in Uttar Pradesh such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shravasti, and Gorakhpur attended. The significance of the program rested on coordination from several areas at one time.

As the Maha Kumbh fair draws millions of devotees across the country, it is extremely important to keep them safe. The training that UPSDMA in association with the Department of Atomic Energy has taken is a pro-active approach toward risk management and disaster preparedness.

Filed under

Maha Kumbh

