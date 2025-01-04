Four Foreign Nationals’ Documents Verified At Maha Kumbh, One Deported For Expired Visa

Four foreign nationals were questioned at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, with one being deported for carrying an expired visa. As the festival approaches, authorities emphasize strict security measures, including 24/7 surveillance, to ensure the safety of millions of devotees

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is being closely monitored by authorities to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. Recently, four foreign nationals were questioned in the Mela area, one of whom was deported due to an expired visa. Here’s a closer look at the incident and the ongoing security measures in place.

Foreign Nationals Questioned Amid Tight Security at Maha Kumbh

Four foreign nationals, including a Russian, a German, and two Belarusian citizens, were questioned at the Maha Kumbh Mela site after being flagged as “suspicious” by authorities. According to officials, the German and Belarusian nationals were cleared after their documents were verified and found to be in order.

However, one individual, identified as Andre from Moscow, was found carrying an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was immediately deported back to Russia.

Tight Surveillance and Vigilance for Safety

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi stressed that the entire Maha Kumbh Mela area is under constant CCTV surveillance. “We are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens to ensure the safety of all devotees,” Dwivedi stated. He emphasized that anyone found engaging in suspicious activities would be dealt with strictly.

Extensive security arrangements are in place, with local police and security forces remaining on high alert. The police are conducting thorough checks and screenings of individuals, especially foreigners, to prevent any security threats during the festival.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Culture

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, is set to begin on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This year, the festival is attracting a significant number of visitors, including devotees and tourists from around the world. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently encouraged people to visit Prayagraj and witness the stunning bronze ‘damru’ and trident of Lord Shiva, which have become major attractions at the festival.

The giant ‘damru’ and trident, located in Jhunsi, weigh three tons and are installed on a specially constructed platform between two parks. These unique installations are expected to draw even more visitors to the area.

Ongoing Security Efforts and Vigilance

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a secure environment for the millions of devotees expected at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict vigilance throughout the festival, with security forces remaining on high alert around the clock.

Ensuring a Safe and Spiritual Experience

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws closer, security at the event is being ramped up to ensure the safety of all attendees. With a focus on vigilant monitoring, authorities are working to create an environment where devotees can enjoy the spiritual experience of the Mela without any concerns. Meanwhile, the breathtaking installations like the giant ‘damru’ and trident offer a glimpse of the cultural richness that the Maha Kumbh Mela brings to the people.

