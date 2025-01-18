Home
Who Is ‘Mahakumbh Ki Mona Lisa’? Indore Garland Seller Going Viral On Social Media

Amid the sacred rituals and serene atmosphere of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a young garland seller from Indore has unexpectedly become a social media phenomenon. Mona Lisa, celebrated for her natural beauty and charm, has sparked admiration and controversy alike, as her viral fame intertwines with the spiritual sanctity of the event.

Mahakumbh Ki Mona Lisa: The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, renowned for its spiritual significance and monumental gatherings, has recently found itself at the center of online discussions for an unexpected reason—a garland seller who has gone viral for her looks. Against the backdrop of the sacred Triveni Sangam, where devotees gather to cleanse their sins, a young woman named Mona Lisa from Indore has become an internet sensation.

The Viral Moment

Photos and videos of Mona Lisa, showcasing her amber eyes, dusky complexion, and distinctive manner of speaking, have captivated social media users. Her name, coincidentally sharing a link with a globally famous artwork, added to the intrigue. As one viral Instagram reel from the account @shivam_bikaneri_official garnered over 15 million views, the internet’s curiosity surged.

In the video, a YouTuber is seen interacting with her, asking about her social media presence and highlighting her newfound fame. Another clip features a man inquiring if she is married or interested in any of the men following her. Her response, “Why would I like any of them? All of them are my brothers. I will only marry someone my parents choose for me,” resonated with many viewers.

Public Reaction On ‘Mahakumbh Ki Mona Lisa’

While many admired Mona Lisa’s “natural beauty” and authenticity, the videos also sparked significant debate about personal boundaries and respect during spiritual events.

One user commented, “She is so beautiful,” echoing the admiration of many. However, others expressed discomfort with how she was approached by male influencers and attendees. A critical comment read, “This is Mahakumbh, the most spiritual event in the last 144 years. Have you any awareness? You’re following her with a camera, trying to persuade her into money and followers. Speak of holy things and respect her space.”

Another user targeted the influencer behind the viral videos, saying, “She is beautiful indeed! But how shameful of people who are following her. More shameful for the @shivam_bikaneri_official reporter who instead of shaming people, is mentioning it as an achievement for her social profiles!”

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Mela 2025

