Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 73 Million Pilgrims Visit Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj

Over 73 million devotees have visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with 2.5 million pilgrims taking a dip at Triveni Sangam on the sixth day alone. (Read more below)

More than 2.5 million pilgrims visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh being held in the city of Prayagraj on the sixth day till 4 PM, as per the data released.

According to the data, over 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh Mela so far, as per the data.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh as a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, one based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event.

After taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj, Rajnath Singh told ANI, “I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient

Vedic astronomical event… This is a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with the spiritual, scientific aspect of Sanatan Dharma as well as social harmony…”

The top BJP leader also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting the world’s largest public gathering.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for the way he efficiently conducted the world’s largest public gathering… I heartily congratulate him for this,” he said.

After taking a dip, Singh performed puja and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers.

The Defence Minister was also accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders of the party.

The Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and would conclude on February 26.

The Maha Kumbh was started on January 13. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya–Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami–Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With Inputs from ANI)

