Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 73 Million Pilgrims Visit Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj

Over 73 million devotees have visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with 2.5 million pilgrims taking a dip at Triveni Sangam on the sixth day alone. (Read more below)

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 73 Million Pilgrims Visit Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj

More than 2.5 million pilgrims visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh being held in the city of Prayagraj on the sixth day till 4 PM, as per the data released.

According to the data, over 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh Mela so far, as per the data.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh as a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, one based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event.

After taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj, Rajnath Singh told ANI, “I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient

Vedic astronomical event… This is a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with the spiritual, scientific aspect of Sanatan Dharma as well as social harmony…”

The top BJP leader also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting the world’s largest public gathering.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for the way he efficiently conducted the world’s largest public gathering… I heartily congratulate him for this,” he said.

After taking a dip, Singh performed puja and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers.

The Defence Minister was also accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders of the party.

The Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and would conclude on February 26.

The Maha Kumbh was started on January 13. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya–Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami–Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk: How Maha Kumbh Mela Fascinated These International Figures

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Don’t Miss Out! Get Up To 65% Off On Leading Large Appliances – Only 2 Days To Go!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Don’t Miss Out! Get Up To 65% Off On Leading Large...

S Jaishankar On Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Has Become A Cancer Destroying Its Political System’

S Jaishankar On Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Has Become A Cancer Destroying Its Political System’

Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills Three, Sparks Widespread Damage

Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills Three, Sparks Widespread Damage

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Denies AAP’s ‘Attack’ Claims; Says Arvind Kejriwal Plotted To Crush 3 Youths

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Denies AAP’s ‘Attack’ Claims; Says Arvind Kejriwal Plotted To Crush 3 Youths

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I feel very fulfilled’, Says Rajnath Singh After Taking Dip at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I feel very fulfilled’, Says Rajnath Singh After Taking Dip at Triveni...

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox