Saturday, January 18, 2025
From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk: How Maha Kumbh Mela Fascinated These International Figures

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a timeless celebration of spirituality and culture, has captivated visionaries from across the globe. From Elon Musk's curiosity about its grandeur to Steve Jobs' transformative journey to India, the event's universal allure transcends borders and generations.

From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk: How Maha Kumbh Mela Fascinated These International Figures

The Maha Kumbh Mela, known as the world’s largest gathering of humanity, has drawn the attention of global figures from diverse fields, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Their fascination with this iconic Indian event highlights the profound cultural and spiritual impact of the Kumbh Mela.

Elon Musk’s Fascination With Mela

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk expressed a keen interest in the Maha Kumbh, revealed Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, in a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter). Author Amish Tripathi also shared that Musk was invited to experience the spiritual grandeur of the Kumbh Mela.

“We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering, amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!” wrote Tripathi.

Both Agarwal and Tripathi were part of a delegation of Indian business leaders hosted by Musk at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas. Sharing insights from the visit, Agarwal highlighted the vegetarian dinner served during the meeting.

“One of the most incredible veg spreads at SpaceX. As a vegetarian, loved it,” he noted.

Musk Invited To Maha Kumbh Mela

Agarwal also praised Musk’s vision and values, stating, “How the ability to work with the government can ensure justice to prevail is very close to his heart.”

At the end of their visit, the delegation received unique SpaceX chopsticks as souvenirs, commemorating the successful return of the Super Heavy booster. The chopsticks referenced “Mechazilla,” the launch tower’s metal arms designed to catch boosters.

Reflecting on Musk’s impact, Agarwal remarked, “Elon is by far doing the most to evolve humankind or, as Peter Thiel says, has us closest to getting flying cars.”

Steve Jobs’ Fascination With Maha Kumbh Mela

Decades earlier, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was similarly captivated by the allure of the Kumbh Mela. A letter he wrote in 1974, at the age of 19, reveals his plans to attend the event. The letter, addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown, was recently auctioned for $500,312 (approximately ₹4.32 crore).

In the heartfelt note, Jobs shared, “I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet.” He signed off with “Shanti, Steve Jobs.”

During his journey to India, Jobs visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Uttarakhand, though the spiritual leader had passed away by the time he arrived. He spent seven months at Kainchi Dham, immersing himself in Indian culture and spirituality.

Reflecting on this transformative period, Jobs once said, “My head had been shaved, I was wearing Indian cotton robes, and my skin had turned a deep chocolate brown-red from the sun.”

Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Government Says About 47 Crore Devotees Take a Holy Dip in Six Days

