Mamata Banerjee Introduces the Aparajita Women and Child West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 in the West Bengal Assembly.

“On behalf of the people of West Bengal, with your permission, I fully express support for a historic bill, the Aparajita Women and Child West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024.

In the long fight for rights, when I set the date, sir, I didn’t know, but history repeats itself. Exactly forty-two years ago, in 1981, the UN began the convention on all forms of discrimination against women.

"The lady doctor died on August 9… I spoke to the parents of the deceased on the same day the incident happened, before going to their house they were given all the audio, video, CCTV footage so that they…"

I express my condolences to the family of the victim. A society where women are not safe will never be a good society.

Whenever such an incident happens, my pen always writes the same thing. You will see, I have a poem titled ‘Shei Nei.’ When the Nirbhaya incident happened in Delhi, I dedicated a book in her name.

We want justice from the CBI and demand the death penalty from the CBI.”

“Do you remember the Unnao case? You didn’t say anything about that. In 2017, a minor was raped. I’m a legislator, and I’ll speak for the BJP, but you won’t be able to speak. I won’t mention the name either because I understand the parliamentary system.

Remember, four years ago, in September 2020, the Hathras incident happened. Justice hasn’t been served, and the victim didn’t survive. This incident isn’t something to glorify.”

Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the government, saying, “Those who commit rape get bail within 7 months, and they are even garlanded and congratulated. Does this encourage them, or is it supposed to be their punishment?”

“As soon as the bill is passed, it will turn into a historic law, and I demand the resignation of the PM and BJP MPs, as the PM couldn’t ensure the safety of women.”

The Importance of the Bill:

– Enhanced punishment

– Swift investigation

– Expedited justice

The new law will ensure that all perpetrators of rape and violence against women face severe consequences without exception. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act will be amended to include stricter provisions. In cases of rape, the Indian Penal Code prescribes a punishment of 10 to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and in special circumstances, imprisonment for life until death.

We are enforcing this law to replace minimum punishments with maximum ones, including, in extreme cases, the death penalty. If rape or gang rape results in the death of the victim due to torture, the Indian Penal Code stipulates a punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment, or even the death penalty in special circumstances.