11 Married Women Allegedly Take Funds From Centre's Awas Yojana, Flee With Lovers

Reports claim that 11 ladies from Uttar Pradesh allegedly accepted the first installment of ₹40,000 from the government under the PMAY scheme and ran away with their lovers. These UP women are said to have taken advantage of the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) plan, which assists poor and middle-class families in establishing a permanent house.

According to media sources, 11 women from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj area allegedly accepted the first installment of ₹40,000 from the government under the PMAY plan, left their husbands, and fled with their lovers. The incident was brought to light when the husbands whose wives fled with their lovers reported it to the police.

According to News18, approximately 2,350 recipients received money under the PMAY initiative in the Maharajganj area recently. According to reports, the beneficiaries are from Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli villages.

According to several media reports, officials have decided to halt the second installment payment to beneficiaries as a result of this incident.The PMAY initiative provides government help to poor and middle-class families in building a permanent home. The government offers a subsidy of up to ₹2.5 lakh based on the family’s income. In the event of a discrepancy, authorities may request the money returned from the beneficiaries.

Similar cases occurred last year in Uttar Pradesh when four married women fled their homes with their lovers after getting money through the PMAY initiative. Four ladies reportedly fled after receiving a ₹50,000 grant in their bank accounts.

This event was discovered after authorities noted that construction on their homes had not yet commenced. Officials also sent a warning and requested that construction on their house begin immediately, but received no response or development. Following this, their spouses were issued a warning by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA).

