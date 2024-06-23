19-Year-Old Killed in Car Crash In Pune Involving MLA's Nephew

A 19-year-old man lost his life after a car driven by the nephew of a Maharashtra MLA collided with his bike on the Pune-Nashik national highway. The incident took place on Saturday night and was immediately responded by authorities with the arrest of the accused driver.

According to the reports, the victim who has been identified as Om Bhalerao was riding his bike when a Toyota Fortuner SUV hit him head-on. The vehicle was reportedly driven by Mayur Mohite who is the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil. Dilip Mohite Patil is an MLA representing the Khed Alandi Assembly segment in Pune district and is affiliated with the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to a police officer who spoke to a news source, the SUV was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it struck Bhalerao’s bike. The police was quick to take an action. Following the accident, a case was swiftly registered against the accused after which Mohite was immediately arrested. The authorities have also stated that the investigation into the is currently underway.

Following the incident, MLA Dilip Mohite Patil emphasized that his nephew did not flee the scene and stated that the accused was not intoxicated at the time of the accident while giving a statement to the media

This incident brings to the attention the issue of rash driving that took place in Pune last month when two 24-year-old software engineers died in a similar accident involving a speeding Porsche. The car which was, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a prominent realtor, hit their bike from behind. The teenager was reported to be driving under the influence of alcohol, however, was initially released on bail within 15 hours of his arrest. This decision by the authorities to release the accused had sparked an outrage amongst the masses across the country in response to which, the Juvenile Justice Board had later changed its order and sent the teenager to an observation home.

