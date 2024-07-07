2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 5 Terrorist Neutalized In Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic update, five terrorists have been neutralized in two seperate encounters in Kulgam, district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounters started on Saturday that claimed the lives of two soldiers. It included para trooper, while other sustained injuries.

It was the Modergam village where the first encounter took place that comprised of CRPF, Army and the local police. A para-trooper was shot and killed in the opening gunfight. The operation developed into a full-scale attack on the terrorists’ hideout, a target house. Security personnel demolished the home by late Saturday night, and this morning they found the body of one terrorist.

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam district. 4 terrorists have been neutralised and look out for others is on. Further details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/41enpW1D7Y — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Concurrently, there was another intense gunfight in Kulgam’s Frisal neighborhood. After a protracted gunfight, four terrorists’ bodies were discovered via drone footage. During this altercation, one army soldier was murdered and another was injured. The terrorists’ remains could not be immediately retrieved due to intense fire coming from the target position. Authorities believe there are two more terrorists hidden at the encounter location, which is still heavily guarded. There were allegations of gunfire close to an army base in a different event that occurred in the Rajouri district. Although preliminary reports revealed an attempted terror attack on the Manjakote army base throughout the night, the army has not confirmed these facts and one soldier was hurt. Must Read: Jon Landau, Famous Titanic Producer Passes Away

