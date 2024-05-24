20 Injured, 7 killed In Tragic Accident On Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway

In a devastating incident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway, at least seven members of a family lost their lives, with over 20 sustaining injuries in a major collision. The accident, involving a truck and a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, occurred near Mohra village, close to Ambala Cantt.

According to reports, the fatal collision unfolded when a truck collided with the bus, resulting in a catastrophic outcome. Dr. Kaushal Kumar from the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt confirmed the incident, stating that the injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

The bus, ferrying approximately 30 passengers from Uttar Pradesh to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, bore the brunt of the collision. Images from the scene depict the bus’s front severely damaged, indicative of the force of impact. Witnesses recounted that the tragedy ensued when a vehicle ahead of the bus suddenly applied brakes, leaving the bus driver unable to prevent the collision.

Haryana | Seven people died and more than 20 people were injured in a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway: Dr. Kaushal Kumar, Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt https://t.co/Iu332pIKq4 pic.twitter.com/6JcaJ4gxSv — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

Tragically, three members of the family perished on the spot, with four more succumbing to their injuries while receiving medical attention. Over twenty patients are currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries at various hospitals.

Authorities revealed that the driver of the truck fled the scene following the accident, although the vehicle has since been seized by the police. An investigation is underway, with a case filed to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

The accident has cast a pall of sorrow over the affected families and the community at large. As investigations proceed, authorities are focusing on ensuring adequate medical care for the injured while seeking accountability for the unfortunate loss of lives.

(Further details are awaited)

ALSO READ: Gaza Conflict Escalates: Leads To Civilian Casualties And Widespread Displacement

Show Full Article