20 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Buses in Akhnoor, Jammu

A collision between two buses on a highway in Jammu left twenty indivuduals injured. The incident took place early in the morning on Saturday when the two buses rammed into each other head-on in the Bamal area of Akhnoor, Jammu. The collision resulted in the prompt response from the authorities as emergency services rushed to aid the injured amidst the wreckage.

Emergency medical personnel and local police were among the rescue teams who quickly arrived at the scene to retrieve the injured and administer vital medical treatment. According to the reports, four of the seriously injured patients were sent immediately for further care to the Government Medical College in Jammu.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and the police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in order to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision and the cause of the collision. Further details are yet to released since the investigation is still underway.

