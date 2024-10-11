3 Dead 2 Injured In Collision With Divider In Madhya Pradesh

Three people died and two others sustained injuries after an overspeeding car collided with a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

Three people died and two others sustained injuries after an overspeeding car collided with a road divider in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

The accident occurred on Shivpuri Link Road near Vicky Factory area under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road police station in the district, between 3 and 4 am on Friday, the police said, adding that there were a total of five people travelling in the car.

According to the police, all the five people were friends and they had gone to offer prayers at Shitla Mata temple situated at Santau village late at night on Thursday. After woshipping, they were returning to their homes and met with an accident on the way.

Those who died were identified as Sanjay Dhakad (24), Vivek Joshi (22) and Hrithik Manjhi (22) while injured have been identified as Ankit Sharma and Mohil Rai.

“Five people travelling in a car collided with a divider on Shivpuri Link Road near Vicky Factory area under Jhansi Road police station on Friday early morning in which three people died on the spot and two were seriously injured. All of them were residents of Gwalior and went to offer prayers at a Sheetla Mata temple. While returning to their home, they met with an accident,” said Niranjan Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gwalior.

Prima facie it appeared that the car must be running at a very high speed due to which it was shattered. The engine of the car was lying on the ground and it was completely damaged, he said.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Must Read: PM Modi’s Principal Secretary On High Level Meet On Delhi Air Pollution