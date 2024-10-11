Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

PM Modi’s Principal Secretary On High Level Meet On Delhi Air Pollution

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Friday expressed concern over the slow progress in addressing landfill sites and delays in implementing waste-to-energy projects in Delhi. Chairing a meeting of the High-Level Task Force focused on tackling the capital’s persistent air pollution, Mishra emphasized the need for stronger enforcement of dust control measures, particularly at construction sites, and more efficient waste management.

Mishra called for immediate action to prevent the open burning of waste, while advocating for greening initiatives and the paving of road areas to minimize dust pollution. According to a statement from the task force, he reviewed the preparedness of the Delhi government and other key stakeholders in implementing both short- and long-term strategies to reduce air pollution.

The meeting, which included senior officials from central ministries and the Delhi administration, identified key pollution sources, particularly during the winter months when conditions exacerbate the problem. The Chief Secretary of Delhi outlined the main contributors, such as construction dust, biomass burning, and vehicle emissions, and discussed ongoing measures like expanding electric buses, increasing charging stations, and mechanized road cleaning.

Mishra expressed his concern over the city’s persistent air quality issues and underscored the urgency of enforcing existing regulations. He emphasized the importance of dust control at construction sites and along roads, calling for a mission-mode approach to greening roadside verges and pathways to curb dust generation.

To further combat pollution, Mishra stressed the need for mechanized road cleaning, the deployment of more anti-smog guns, and regular water sprinkling, especially in pollution hotspots and during critical periods outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Filed under

delhi air pollution High Level Meet
