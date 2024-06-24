44 IAS, IPS Officers Transferred In Telangana

On Monday, June 24, the Telangana government made the unexpected decision to remove a number of IAS officers, including Ronald Rose, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC).

IAS Ronald Rose has been moved to the government’s Energy Department and appointed as Secretary.

In addition to Rose, C Sudarshan Reddy, the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), was also moved and assigned as the government’s Secretary (Services & HRM).

A V Ranganathan, Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone 1, would be another significant transfer to the position of Commissioner of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC.

