5 People Arrested By Punjab Police For Running Inter-State Crime Syndicate

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have arrested five people for running an inter-state organised crime syndicate and recovered two pistols and eight live rounds.

According to the police, the accused have procured weapons from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

“Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrests 5 persons for running an inter-state organised crime syndicate and recovers 2 pistols, 8 live rounds They had procured weapons from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh,” the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“Accused booked under Arms Act and Newly introduced section 111 BNS which punishes organised crime syndicates. Preliminary investigations reveal that they were planning to target a rival gang in Amritsar,” the post added.

Punjab Police is committed to eradicating organised crime in the state as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier, the Punjab Police busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested a drug smuggler with 5 kg heroin, said an official on July 2.

The accused was identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran.

According to DGP Punjab, “Amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg heroin from his possession.”

Apart from recovering heroin consignment, police have also impounded the Splendor motorcycle, on which the accused was travelling, said the official.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Lakhwinder Lakha was directly in touch with a Pak-based drug smuggler identified as Ali and has been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR no 130 dated June 1, 2024, has been registered under sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar.

