Delhi Police Files Case Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Her Remark On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

The special cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her degrading remark on NCW Chief Rekha Sharma on, officials said on sunday, July 7. An FIR was registered after the Women’s Commission filed a complaint against Mahua Moitra with the Delhi Police on July 5.

As per reports in the media, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (ISFO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell will be investigating this matter.

Here’s what happened:

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma went to Hathras to visit the women injured in the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 121 individuals. Videos showed the NCW Chief at the site of the stampede with someone else holding her umbrella for her. Netizens reacted to this video with comments asking why she could not hold the umbrella herself.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also commented on one such post and attacked the NCW Chief, this triggered many.

“She’s too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas”, Mahua Moitra commented, attacking Rekha Sharma, who is accused by opposition parties for working at the behest of the BJP-led NDA government. The commission reacted strongly to these comments by the TMC MP and took strict action against her as they filed an FIR on July 5.

Moitra’s remarks evoked a reaction from Rekha Sharma who reffered to the TMC MP as a ‘troll’.

Rekha Sharma said attacking the Moitra, “She is not interested in her work but just trolling people, and I don’t give my time to trollers”, she also clarified the umbrella incident and claimed she was not inside the umbrella. “I didn’t ask for it nor did I realise that someone is carrying umbrella as there was too much rush and I was engrossed in the situation and talking to people”, Rekha Sharma said in a post.

Rekha Sharma also wrote letters to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora over Mahua Moitra’s remark.

Unaffected by the FIR, Mahua Moitra launched a counter attack and dared the Delhi Police to go to Nadia in West Bengal and arrest her.

She wrote on X, “Come on @DelhiPolice please take action on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I can hold my own umbrella.”

Later in a post of X Mahua Moitra shared several screenshots of old remarks by Rekha Sharma against various leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad. She reffered to Rekha Sharma as a “serial offender” and sought an FIR.

