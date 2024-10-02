Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
67 Indians Saved From Job Scams In Cambodia, Announce Indian Embassy

In a major breakthrough, 67 Indians trapped in job scams in Cambodia have been rescued. Out Of these, 39 have already returned to India, while 28 others are expected to leave Cambodia soon. Announced Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Taking to X, Embassy said ”67 nationals were rescued from fraudulent job scams and the last batch of 28 people were seen off by  @indembcam officials at Siem Reap International Airport. Your safety is our priority.”

Further the embassy also revealed, that due to specific leads, the Cambodian police rescued the 67 individuals from Ponipet. Hence, embassy closely collaborated with local authorities to facilitate their return in batches. Thus, 15 Nationals have left for India in september 30. 24 more will depart for India on October 1. The remaining 28 will arrive in the country in the coming days.

Additionally, the embassy also reiterated its advisory for Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution when considering job opportunities in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries offered by suspicious agents or through social media advertisements.

Read Statement

Those currently involved in such activities and wishing to return to India are encouraged to contact the Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile since January 2022, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has aided in the repatriation of over 1,000 Indian citizens, with nearly 770 of them in the first nine months of 2024.

Job Scam In Cambodia

For unversed Indian nationals were deceived with offers of legitimate employment opportunities, usually in data entry roles.

However, upon arrival, these individuals were coerced into participating in illegal activities, such as creating fake social media profiles and engaging in fraudulent schemes to scam unsuspecting victims. It is estimated that approximately 5,000 Indians have fallen prey to such scams in Cambodia.

Must Read: Vietnam’s Concerns Over Cambodia’s $1.7 Billion Canal Project

