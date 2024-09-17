A Day in Srinagar: Top Things to Do and See in One Day

Srinagar is a city of timeless beauty and rich culture. Its serene landscapes, historic sites, and lively traditions make it memorable for any traveler. Here’s a guide to spending a perfect day in Srinagar, just like I did, where you can experience the blend of tradition and modernity that defines this unique city.

As a Kashmiri Pandit who has experienced displacement, visiting Srinagar is both personal and emotional for me. Despite the challenges my community has faced, Kashmir is still close to my heart. After two years, I returned to Kashmir in 2022 and noticed many changes in the valley. This time, I visited Srinagar as a journalist and fellow Kashmiri, witnessing firsthand the drastic changes that have occurred. I can definitely say that Kashmir has changed significantly.

I felt safe while exploring the markets and visiting various places. Numerous France-inspired cafes and Kashmiri Wazwan restaurants have opened in the capital. I bought suits from Lal Chowk, discovered beautifully curated antiques, and, not to mention, enjoyed an amazing sunset view—a mesmerizing memory for me to cherish forever. The warmth of the local people and the vibrant atmosphere of the city made my visit truly special.

I began my day exploring Srinagar’s renowned Mughal Gardens around 10 a.m. You definitely can’t miss Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi. These gardens are true gems of Mughal architecture, with their perfectly manicured lawns, tiered levels, and graceful fountains. Walking through them is like taking a step back into a time of royal grandeur.

After that, I made my way to Pari Mahal, also known as The Palace of Fairies. It’s a stunning seven-terraced garden perched on top of the Zabarwan mountain range, offering a breathtaking view of Srinagar. Built during the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Pari Mahal showcases beautiful Islamic architecture with its arched doorways, terraced gardens, and intricate water channels. It’s also been featured in many classic Bollywood films. My grandmother used to tell me stories as a child, saying, “Yahan pariyaan aati hain raat ko.” I always thought it must be true—after all, in such a magical place, who wouldn’t think fairies might live there?

As a Kashmiri Pandit, I made sure to visit the Shankaracharya Temple during my trip. Perched high on a hilltop, this temple isn’t just a spiritual site; it also offers stunning views of Srinagar and its beautiful surroundings. The climb to the temple may take some effort, but the serene atmosphere and panoramic vistas are absolutely worth it. Also known as Jyeshteshwara Temple, it sits atop the Zabarwan Range, overlooking the city at an elevation of about 1,000 feet (300 m) above the valley floor. You can easily reach the temple via a road that branches off Boulevard Road near Gagribal.

During festivals like Herath (Maha Shivaratri), you’ll find many Kashmiri Hindus visiting the temple to pay their respects. My family used to go there every month, and it truly holds a special place in the hearts of us Kashmiri Pandits. If you ever get the chance, I highly recommend visiting this sacred site!

Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar

How could I forget Kashmir’s most famous culinary delight, “Wazwan”? For lunch, I’d definitely recommend that visitors dive into Kashmiri cuisine at a local eatery. Treat yourself to classic dishes like Rogan Josh, Yakhni, or Dum Aloo, and make sure to try Kahwa, the aromatic saffron tea, along with Noon Chai, a beloved local favorite. The rich flavors and the warm, welcoming hospitality will make your meal truly unforgettable.

If you’re in the mood for shopping or want to experience a true Kashmiri market, you can’t miss Lal Chowk. This lively market square is packed with narrow lanes full of traditional shops offering exquisite Kashmiri crafts. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the city’s vibrant energy and pick up some unique souvenirs. Whether you’re looking for the best Pakistani suits or beautiful Pashmina shawls, Lal Chowk has it all.

For a bit of history, Lal Chowk (Red Crossing) was named by activists who were inspired by the Russian Revolution while they were fighting against the princely state’s Maharaja, Hari Singh. Over the years, it has been a hub for political gatherings, with notable leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, and Sheikh Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir addressing crowds there. It was also the site where Nehru hosted the Indian national flag in 1948, shortly after India gained independence. The clock tower, built in 1980, is another landmark that draws many visitors.

Lal Chowk : One of the main market place in Srinagar.

As the day came to a close, I took a leisurely stroll through Srinagar’s Polo View Market, just a short walk from Lal Chowk. Shopping beneath the canopy of Chinar trees was an experience unlike any other—it felt almost magical. The beauty of the place was so captivating that I could have spent hours there.

In this charming market, you’ll find a fantastic array of Pashmina shawls, intricately carved walnut wood items, and traditional Kashmiri embroidery. These handcrafted treasures are perfect keepsakes from your visit. The Polo View Market, which stretches over 450 feet in a double row, was inaugurated just 10 days before the G20 meetings in Srinagar by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha .

Srinagar’s Polo View Market

Since I have a bit of an obsession with Kashmiri and Pakistani suits, I made my way to the Jamia Masjid market next. Here, you’ll find the stunning 14th-century mosque known for its unique wooden architecture. It’s a historic gem that draws around 300,000 people. With its 378 wooden pillars and intricate carvings, the mosque is a shining example of traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship and offers a serene spot for reflection.

Right across from the mosque, there’s a bustling market perfect for bridal shopping. You can find beautifully designed suits at great prices. And here’s a pro tip: bargaining is definitely the way to go!

Jamia Masjid srinagar

To wrap up my day, I treated myself to a serene 2-hour Shikara ride. There’s a saying, “Kashmir surprises everyone,” and it couldn’t be more accurate. As I floated on Dal Lake, Shami Kapoor’s “Taarif Karoon Kya Uski Jisne Tumhe Banaya” seemed to perfectly capture the moment. Dal Lake is famous for its stunning sunsets, picturesque landscapes, and its frequent appearances in Bollywood films.Talking about my experience, The ride under a crescent moon was the perfect end to a busy day. I’ll always remember listening to Kashmiri songs and the surreal peace I felt. Being Kashmiri had its perks too—I managed to snag a cheaper ticket for the ride. Sharing this experience with my best friend is a memory I’ll cherish forever.

Shikara, Srinagar: A Shikhara is a traditional Gondola type light rowing boat that is mostly seen on the pristine Dal Lake.

For those unfamiliar, a Shikara is a traditional wooden boat found on Dal Lake and other water bodies in Srinagar. These boats come in various sizes and serve multiple purposes, including transportation. Typically, a Shikara seats six people, with the driver paddling from the rear. A Shikara ride on Dal Lake is like a little slice of happiness. Vendors along the lake sell fruits and Kashmiri Kehwa, so grab a cup of this aromatic tea, relax, and enjoy the sunset without the distraction of mobile phones.

In conclusion, I felt, ‘Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast hami asto, hamin asto, hamin ast’. This translates to, ‘If there is paradise on this earth, it is here, it is here, it is here.’

Every moment of the day—from wandering through the Mughal Gardens to exploring the vibrant streets of Lal Chowk and enjoying a serene Shikara ride on Dal Lake—felt like a beautiful chapter in a story I’m fortunate to be part of.

Srinagar isn’t just a city; it’s a place that touches your soul. As I boarded my flight back to home in New Delhi, I realized that Srinagar had given me more than just a day of exploration. It had rekindled my connection with my heritage and offered me a new glimpse in my hometown.

Srinagar will leave a lasting impression on your heart, just as it has on mine. Even though I feel a deep personal connection to the place, you’ll undoubtedly carry a piece of its magic with you long after you’ve left.

