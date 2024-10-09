Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

AAP Claims Delhi CM Atishi’s Belongings Thrown Out From Flagstaff Road Bungalow

This claim emerged after AAP representatives stated that officers are refusing to allocate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow to Atishi due to alleged pressure from the BJP.

AAP Claims Delhi CM Atishi’s Belongings Thrown Out From Flagstaff Road Bungalow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing the allotment of the official residence to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. This claim emerged after AAP representatives stated that officers are refusing to allocate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow to Atishi due to alleged pressure from the BJP, despite the bungalow being vacated by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has leveled serious accusations against Atishi, claiming she is “illegally” occupying the bungalow. He demanded that the property be sealed to prevent further unauthorized access. Atishi recently relocated her belongings to the North Delhi bungalow, which had been occupied by Kejriwal for over nine years until his resignation.

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed frustration over the lack of action from authorities, stating that the bungalow has yet to be officially allotted to Atishi. Singh accused the BJP of attempting to “usurp” the chief minister’s official residence and indicated that the camp office located on the premises had also been vacated.

Political Maneuvering And Key Controversies

Singh further contended that the BJP’s inability to secure victory in Delhi’s assembly elections has led them to target the chief minister’s residence. He criticized the BJP’s claims that the bungalow keys were not handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) by Kejriwal, asserting that such statements are unfounded.

In response, Gupta questioned the delay in transferring the keys and called for immediate action from the PWD to seal the bungalow. He alleged that Atishi was already assigned another official residence at AB-17 on Mathura Road and accused officials of “deliberately” allowing Atishi’s continued occupation of the Flagstaff Road property.

What Has AAP Said In Defense?

Sanjay Singh countered Gupta’s allegations by emphasizing that AAP has documentary proof of Kejriwal vacating the bungalow. He stated that despite holding a meeting at the camp office within the bungalow, Atishi’s staff had been removed under dubious circumstances. Singh reiterated that the refusal to allocate the official residence to Atishi was a blatant disregard for protocol influenced by the BJP.

In a statement, he accused the BJP of fabricating “lies” to create confusion and undermine AAP’s credibility in Delhi. Singh highlighted the BJP’s repeated failures in assembly elections as the reason behind their efforts to usurp the chief minister’s residence, claiming, “They contested assembly elections thrice in Delhi and lost to AAP every time.”

MUST READ: Union Cabinet Greenlights 2,280 km Road Construction in Rajasthan and Punjab, NMHC in Gujarat

Filed under

Aam Aadmi Party atishi Delhi national news sanjay singh

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox