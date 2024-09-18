Arvind Kejriwal Chooses To Live As A Common Citizen, Forfeits All Chief Minister Benefits, Says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced plans to vacate his official residence and relinquish all government benefits within the next few weeks, following his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed this decision at a press conference on September 18.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation on September 17, officially stepping down to pave the way for Atishi, another AAP leader, to take over as Chief Minister. During his resignation, Kejriwal stated his intention to live as a common citizen and forgo the privileges that come with his former position.

“Yesterday, after resigning, Kejriwal expressed his desire to relinquish all the benefits of the chief ministership, including security, to live among the people,” Singh said. He emphasized that despite past attempts on Kejriwal’s safety, the former chief minister remains resolute in his decision. “He said, ‘I have lived in jail for six months; God saved me then, God will save me now,’” Singh added.

While the specifics of Kejriwal’s new living arrangements are yet to be determined, Singh raised concerns regarding the implications of Kejriwal’s departure on public services in the capital. “What will happen to the free facilities that residents receive? The Prime Minister has stated that such benefits should be stopped. The moment Arvind Kejriwal steps down, the BJP will halt these services,” he warned.

Kejriwal’s resignation marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with Singh highlighting the continuous efforts by the BJP to undermine Kejriwal’s credibility. He remarked, “For two years, the BJP has been trying to defame him. If it were any other leader, they would have clung to power, but Kejriwal has chosen to seek validation from the people.”

As Kejriwal prepares to transition from his role, the AAP leader remains committed to his principles, aiming to earn the public’s trust and “certificate of honesty” outside the political arena.

