Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Arvind Kejriwal Chooses To Live As A Common Citizen, Forfeits All Chief Minister Benefits, Says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced plans to vacate his official residence and relinquish all government benefits within the next few weeks, following his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed this decision at a press conference on September 18.

Arvind Kejriwal Chooses To Live As A Common Citizen, Forfeits All Chief Minister Benefits, Says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced plans to vacate his official residence and relinquish all government benefits within the next few weeks, following his resignation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed this decision at a press conference on September 18.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation on September 17, officially stepping down to pave the way for Atishi, another AAP leader, to take over as Chief Minister. During his resignation, Kejriwal stated his intention to live as a common citizen and forgo the privileges that come with his former position.

“Yesterday, after resigning, Kejriwal expressed his desire to relinquish all the benefits of the chief ministership, including security, to live among the people,” Singh said. He emphasized that despite past attempts on Kejriwal’s safety, the former chief minister remains resolute in his decision. “He said, ‘I have lived in jail for six months; God saved me then, God will save me now,’” Singh added.

While the specifics of Kejriwal’s new living arrangements are yet to be determined, Singh raised concerns regarding the implications of Kejriwal’s departure on public services in the capital. “What will happen to the free facilities that residents receive? The Prime Minister has stated that such benefits should be stopped. The moment Arvind Kejriwal steps down, the BJP will halt these services,” he warned.

Kejriwal’s resignation marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with Singh highlighting the continuous efforts by the BJP to undermine Kejriwal’s credibility. He remarked, “For two years, the BJP has been trying to defame him. If it were any other leader, they would have clung to power, but Kejriwal has chosen to seek validation from the people.”

As Kejriwal prepares to transition from his role, the AAP leader remains committed to his principles, aiming to earn the public’s trust and “certificate of honesty” outside the political arena.

ALSO READ: CPI(M) Leader MY Tarigami Welcomes J&K Assembly Elections, Hopes For Change & Relief

Filed under

AAP leaders arvind kejriwal sanjay singh

Also Read

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox