AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Threats and Assault; Bibhav Kumar Brought Back to Delhi by Police

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to make serious allegations against her own party. She claimed that she received a call from a senior leader within the party who informed her about pressure being exerted on everyone to speak negatively about her. Maliwal further alleged that there were plans to leak her personal photos, and anyone supporting her would face expulsion from the party. These accusations come in the wake of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault against Maliwal by an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

कल पार्टी के एक बड़े नेता का फोन आया। उसने बताया कैसे सब पर बहुत ज़्यादा दबाव है, स्वाति के ख़िलाफ़ गंदी बातें बोलनी हैं, उसकी पर्सनल फ़ोटोज़ लीक करके उसे तोड़ना है। ये बोला जा रहा है कि जो उसको सपोर्ट करेगा उसको पार्टी से निकाल देंगे। किसी को PC करने की और किसी को ट्वीट्स करने… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 22, 2024

Maliwal recounted the incident, stating that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence by his aide, Bibhav Kumar, on May 13. The Delhi Police are currently investigating the case, with Kumar in custody. Maliwal’s claims on social media suggest a broader conspiracy within the party to discredit her and suppress support for her cause.

Expressing her determination to fight for justice, Maliwal asserted that despite facing immense pressure and threats, she will continue her battle for self-respect. She emphasized that even though she stands alone, she is guided by the truth.

In a separate development, Bibhav Kumar, the aide accused in Maliwal’s assault case, was brought back to Delhi by the police from Mumbai on Wednesday. Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for data recovery from his phone, suspected to have been formatted before his arrest. He remains in police custody as the investigation progresses, with authorities actively gathering evidence related to the case.

The alleged assault on Maliwal has stirred controversy, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides. While Maliwal accuses Kumar of physically attacking her, the AAP has defended Kejriwal’s aide, alleging that Maliwal entered the Chief Minister’s residence without an appointment and intended to harm Kejriwal, purportedly at the BJP’s behest.

The investigation into the incident continues, with statements taken from all staff members present at Kejriwal’s residence on the day of the alleged assault. As the case unfolds, it remains a focal point of political and legal scrutiny, highlighting tensions within the AAP and raising questions about the safety and integrity of public representatives.

