AAP MP Swati Maliwal Resolute, Says She Won't Resign As AAP MP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal recounted the events when she was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. Maliwal, recently, claimed that the AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal was present in his residence at the time when the incident took place however, he was not in the room where the assault occurred. Additionally, despite the ongoing controversy, the Rajya Sabha MP announced that she was resolute in her decision not to resign from her position in the party.

The political atmosphere intensified as senior AAP leaders, including Gopal Rai, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, gathered at Kejriwal’s house. This came amid reports that the Delhi police were set to record statements from Kejriwal’s parents regarding the incident. However, sources revealed that the officers would not be visiting Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday and that the procedural investigation would take place at a later date.

In a video message posted on AAP’s official X handle, Kejriwal urged authorities to refrain from “torturing his old and sick parents.” Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, “Your fight is with me. Don’t torture my old and sick parents.”

During an interview with ANI, Maliwal provided a detailed account of the incident, stating, “No one was in the room when he [Kumar] hit me.” She emphasized that Kejriwal has not communicated with her since the incident and that she would not exonerate anyone prematurely.

Maliwal drew parallels to the victim shaming experienced by Nirbhaya, the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim. “Victim shaming happens to every woman,” she asserted. “The sad part is that a woman Delhi minister remarked, ‘Her clothes are not torn’. I want the Police to conduct my polygraph test so that everything becomes clear.”

Responding to allegations of not scheduling an appointment with Kejriwal, Maliwal argued, “I have rarely taken an appointment. Whenever I have gone to his residence, I have never taken an appointment. They said that I was trespassing, but if that were true, they would have stopped me at the gate itself.”

Maliwal described that the assault had taken place in Kejriwal’s drawing room, a fact confirmed in her Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report. She criticized the AAP’s response, stating that the party launched a smear campaign against her, releasing edited videos and engaging in character assassination. “When I called 112, I was in pain and trauma, fearing that he [Kumar] might hit me again,” she said. Maliwal expressed her willingness to participate in the ongoing investigation and undergo a polygraph or narco test to prove her claims.

Also read: Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Former Chairperson Of The Delhi Commission For Women Won’t Give ‘Clean Chit’ To AAP

Maliwal also highlighted Bibhav Kumar’s influential status within AAP, noting the luxurious accommodations provided to him, surpassing those of many ministers in Delhi. She attributed the delay in filing her complaint to fears of being labeled a BJP agent and recounted an emotional breakdown at the police station, which led her to leave to avoid politicizing the incident during election season.

Reflecting on her expectations for support from Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi, Maliwal lamented her isolation, stating, “I believe that every woman should stand with women…My career is over, I am ruined. In such a situation, why would I lie? At such a time, the women of AAP are not standing with me, which makes me feel very bad.”

Atishi responded by accusing the BJP of hatching new conspiracies against Kejriwal since his interim bail, including directing Delhi Police to question Kejriwal’s elderly parents. “The people of Delhi will respond with their votes,” Atishi asserted.

Kejriwal, in his first reaction to Maliwal’s allegations, called for a fair investigation, emphasizing the sub-judice status of the matter. Maliwal retorted that irony “died a thousand deaths” with Kejriwal’s call for a fair probe.

Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, voiced her support for Maliwal, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the assault. In a video shared by Maliwal on her X handle, Devi expressed solidarity with the former Delhi Women’s Commission chief and called for justice.

Show Full Article