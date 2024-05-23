Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Former Chairperson Of The Delhi Commission For Women Won't Give 'Clean Chit' To AAP

She further stated that she is unsure whether she was beaten on someone’s instructions or if it was done by the individual on his own accord, emphasizing that this is all a matter of investigation.

“Everything is a matter of investigation. I am very cooperative with the Delhi Police. I am not giving anyone the clean chit. Because the fact is I was in the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was at home and I was beaten up very badly. I was literally screaming very badly but no one came to help to out. I never thought what will happen to me and my career. What will they do with me? I just thought that ‘Jo cheez maine saari mahilao ko bola hai ki hamesha sach ke saath khade raho, aap sachi sachi complain karo and jo bhi aapke sath kuch galat hua hai toh uske liye jarur lado, toh aaj mai kaise nhi ladh sakti,’ she said with tears in her eyes.

The Story So Far

Following the assault allegations leveled by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal against a former aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stated that the silence of the AAP chief on this matter reflects his stance on the issue of women’s safety.

Swati Maliwal has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her at the Chief Minister’s residence. In response, Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorized entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

Based on Maliwal’s complaint, a case was filed against Bibhav Kumar, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

The full interview can be viewed on the ANI YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ALSO READ : Shashi Tharoor Weighs In On Manifesto War: We Did Not Attack BJP On Their Narrative | NewsX Exclusive