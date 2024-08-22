AAP’s New Campaign, ‘Kejriwal Aayenge’ For Upcoming Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched the “Kejriwal Aayenge” campaign ahead of next year’s Delhi assembly elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar jail due to a corruption case related to the excise policy scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

AAP has put up hoardings around Delhi with the slogan “Kejriwal Aayenge” and a new campaign slogan: “Sisodia aa gaye hain, Kejriwal aayenge.” The party is optimistic that Kejriwal will be granted bail soon, especially after his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was granted bail recently.

The party is also preparing for the Haryana Assembly elections in October and feels confident about contesting all the seats. Delhi Minister Atishi said the party is ready and hopeful for success.

Kejriwal’s judicial custody in the CBI case has been extended until August 27. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the CBI regarding Kejriwal’s bail plea and his challenge to the Delhi High Court’s decision to uphold his arrest.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged issues with the cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.