Saturday, October 19, 2024
Saturday, October 19, 2024

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

The Adani Group, through its corporate social responsibility division, the Adani Foundation, has contributed a donation of ₹100 crore to the state of Telangana for the establishment of the Young India Skills University.

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

The Adani Group, through its corporate social responsibility division, the Adani Foundation, has contributed a donation of ₹100 crore to the state of Telangana for the establishment of the Young India Skills University, as reported by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Telangana on the social media platform X. The delegation, which included Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and expressed their commitment to supporting the state’s skill development initiatives.

According to the CMO’s post, a delegation led by Gautam Adani presented a ₹100 crore donation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the establishment of the Young India Skills University. The Adani Group also expressed its intent to continue backing the state government’s efforts aimed at enhancing skills and empowering the youth.

Educational Opportunities and Industry Support

The Young India Skills University aims to offer courses across diverse fields such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence. Official sources indicate that classes are expected to commence later this year, specifically in October, following the Dasara festival. Initially, classes will be conducted temporarily at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI). The first courses to be launched will focus on Healthcare, Commerce, and Logistics, with various companies—including Apollo, AIG, Lenskart, Flipkart, Amazon, All Cargo, Pro Connect, and O9 Solutions—committed to providing courses and conducting classes. The board has also set a goal to train 2,000 youths during the first year, as outlined on the state CMO’s website.

Adani Foundation dedicated to making strategic social investments

Anand Mahindra, a prominent industrialist, serves as the chairman of the university board. In September, Chief Minister Reddy had called on industrialists to partner with the government to establish a Corpus Fund for the effective management of the institution, inviting industry leaders to contribute to the construction of university facilities. The government has already allocated 150 acres of land and designated ₹100 crore for the university’s development. Since its inception in 1996, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to making strategic social investments aimed at achieving sustainable outcomes throughout India.

