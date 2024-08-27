Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express Hits Cement Slab On Tracks In Rajasthan’s Pali District

In a bizzare incident, the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express struck a cement slab that had been placed on the railway tracks in Rajasthan's Pali district on Monday.

Railway officials reported that the cement slab was hit by the train’s cattle guard while it was traveling between the Jawai and Biroliya sections in Pali district.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to North Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kiran. He added that the train was delayed by eight minutes as a result.

A case was filed against unknown individuals following a complaint by the Senior Section Engineer (SSE) from the Falna region, Kiran stated.

“The incident took place between Jawai and Biroliya under the jurisdiction of Sumerpur police station on Friday night, and a case has been lodged against unidentified individuals,” a police official noted. He also mentioned that pieces of cement slabs, typically used for footpaths, were discovered on the tracks.

The Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. It departs from Sabarmati Station at 4:45 pm and arrives in Jodhpur at 10:50 pm.

Last October, a significant accident was avoided on the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express when train drivers applied emergency brakes after noticing stones and rods on the tracks. According to a Rajasthan Police officer, the stones and rods had been placed there by two children playing nearby.

