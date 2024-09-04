Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi Adityanath Over ‘DNA Remark’

Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, challenging Adityanath's claim that lawlessness was in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi Adityanath Over ‘DNA Remark’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, challenging Adityanath’s claim that lawlessness was in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party. Adityanath had made this statement in response to allegations against the SP’s governance.

Yadav’s Social Media Response

In a post on the social media platform X, Yadav remarked, “You should have known the full form before making the accusation. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic acid… Even if I knew, I would not have been able to say it.” This comment was aimed at Adityanath’s assertion that the Samajwadi Party’s DNA contained lawlessness.

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Spending

Yadav also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that those who spend billions to recruit MPs and MLAs should speak less. “People who spend billions of rupees to recruit MPs and MLAs, the less they speak, the more respect they will get. Only those who talk a lot have to listen a lot,” he added.

MUST READ: Bombay HC Proposes Committee Names For SOPs In Badlapur Minors’ Assault Case

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Allegations

On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had attacked both Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, accusing them of collecting “extortion” money for government jobs during their tenure. Adityanath also alleged that lawlessness was inherent in the Samajwadi Party’s DNA and claimed there have been no riots in the state since his government took over in 2017.

Controversy Surrounding Nawab Singh Yadav

The charges follow recent reports linking the DNA sample of former Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav to that of an alleged rape victim in Kannauj. Nawab Yadav was arrested on August 12 for allegedly attempting to rape a minor at Chandan Singh Memorial Degree College in Kannauj on August 11.

Union Minister BL Verma’s Critique

Union Minister BL Verma also criticized Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of failing to understand the gravity of recent criminal activities. Verma said, “Akhilesh Yadav is giving a clean chit to the West Bengal government. The way criminal activities are happening in West Bengal, and the incident with the junior doctor, the whole country is saddened. If he needs to see law and order, he should look at Uttar Pradesh.”

ALSO READ: Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Air India Flight From Delhi To Vizag

Tags:

Akhilesh Yadav response BJP spending criticism DNA allegations Nawab Singh Yadav case Samajwadi Party news Union Minister BL Verma comments UP CM Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath accusations
addBlock

Recent Post

Why MiG Jets Should Be Outdated from the Indian Air Force?

Why MiG Jets Should Be Outdated from the Indian Air Force?

PM Modi Lands In Singapore For Two-Day Visit

PM Modi Lands In Singapore For Two-Day Visit

CM Yogi Adityanath To build 18 Football Stadiums And 827 Football grounds In Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath To build 18 Football Stadiums And 827 Football grounds In Uttar Pradesh

Is Ben Affleck’s Divorce With Jennifer Lopez Going To Get Messy Due To No Prior Prenup?

Is Ben Affleck’s Divorce With Jennifer Lopez Going To Get Messy Due To No Prior...

Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing On PMLA Provisions To Sept 18

Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing On PMLA Provisions To Sept 18

Omaxe Group Unveils Ambitious ‘The Omaxe State’ Project in Delhi

Omaxe Group Unveils Ambitious ‘The Omaxe State’ Project in Delhi

U.S. to Send Senior Defense Official to China’s Top Security Forum Amid Tensions

U.S. to Send Senior Defense Official to China’s Top Security Forum Amid Tensions

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox