Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule Request 'No Suspension' To The Newly Elected Speaker Of Lok Sabha – Om Birla

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, congratulated Om Birla on his election as speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He expressed his wish that measures like suspending MPs would not be used because they undermine the dignity of the House.

Yadav expressed his expectation that Birla would treat the opposition with impartiality and provide its leaders with equal opportunities.

Akhilesh Yadav takes Om Birla to the cleaners 🔥 Says “ We hope that incidents such as suspension of MPs are not repeated like last time” “ The way you stop opposition leaders, we hope that you do the same with the government side” Om Birla’s face 😹 pic.twitter.com/y8su6hVR2r — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 26, 2024

“We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy,” Yadav said.

“We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken,” he said.

Even the NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, “…A lot has been done. In 5 years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years.

#WATCH | NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, “…A lot has been done. In 5 years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always… pic.twitter.com/MlF1g6g9dM — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

