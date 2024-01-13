Alliance Air Increases Flights to Lakshadweep Amid High Demand

As tensions between India and the Maldives escalate, Alliance Air, the sole airline operating in Lakshadweep, has responded to a surge in passenger demand by initiating additional flights on the Kochi-Agatti-Kochi route. The decision to expand services comes in the wake of heightened interest from travelers wanting to visit Lakshadweep.

Alliance Air, which connects Kochi in Kerala to Agatti Island, Lakshadweep’s regional airport, has introduced extra flights on Sundays and Wednesdays to accommodate the growing number of passengers. The airline operates daily flights with 70-seater aircraft, and due to increased demand, all available tickets until March have reportedly been sold out.

An official from Alliance Air stated, “We are receiving numerous queries through phone and social media for tickets. In response to the substantial demand, an additional flight has been added to the route, and the frequency may be increased if necessary.”

During an Annual General Meeting, Ajay Singh, CEO of SpiceJet, revealed that SpiceJet holds exclusive rights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for Lakshadweep and plans to launch flights to the Union Territory soon. Travel portals have reported record queries for Lakshadweep, reflecting the heightened interest in the destination.

Lakshadweep gained prominence after Prime Minister Modi shared picturesque images from his visit on January 22, emphasizing the potential for beach tourism in the island cluster. However, a social media post by Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, mocking PM Modi’s visit sparked anger online, with #BoycottMaldives trending. In response, notable figures from the Indian film industry and other celebrities voiced their support for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.