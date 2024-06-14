Amid Lok Sabha Speaker Election Suspense, JDU Leader KC Tyagi Confirms Support for BJP Nominee

K.C Tyagi, who is the Janata Dal (United) leader, has confirmed his party’s alliance with the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP. Additionally, Tyagi established that JDU and TDP were integral members of NDA as he assured that they were going to back BJP’s candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker position.

Tyagi asserted “We are part and parcel of NDA with JDU and TDP. Our support goes to the candidate put forward by BJP for speaker.” These words dismissed allegations within the ranks of JD(U) and also TDP that one of them was on its way to produce new Speaker.

These remarks are in relation to speculation from opposition leaders about a possible nomination coming from TDP or even JDU concerning their speaker. Therefore, it is clear from what Tyagi has said that since BJP is leading in this government coalition, it should nominate someone for this critical position.

On June 26, the election for Lok Sabha Speaker will take place thus marking the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. This session is programmed to commence on June 24 and as the Rajya Sabha starts its proceedings three days after.

The NEET-UG Controversy and Supreme Court Involvement

Talking about the ongoing NEET-UG results controversy, Tyagi declined to comment because it is in court for now. Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge sparked off a row by alleging fraud and paper leak in an examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The Congress party has called it out as a “scam” demanding for a probe monitored by this country’s apex court.

However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan denied these allegations claiming that there was no paper leak and that government is ready to argue this matter before court.

Delhi’s water crisis

Addressing Delhi’s water crisis, Tyagi responded on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s accusations towards BJP. He insisted that Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi governments should not make politics out of it but instead find solutions together.

Tyagi also called for autonomous and unbiased investigation, and said both the Delhi governments of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana should not politicise the problem. ‘’The public is the only gainer or loser In all its forms, both, the autonomous and the partisan form of the investigations, they should sit and find solutions.’’

Upcoming Union Budget Discussions

Predicting the future sessions of parliament, Tyagi was confident to say that the sessions would be informative and productive where they aim to meet the demands and expctations of the people while discusssing union budget.

“While speaking of the new regulations, there will be more positive discussions in the parliament,” the Tyagi noted, emphasizing the optimism expecting the new legislative processes. “The elected MPs will address mirror of the expectations, demands and challenges of their constituencies.”

