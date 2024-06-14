G7 Summit 2024: Prime Minister Modi's First Bilateral Of The Third Term

G7 Summit commenced on June 13, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Thursday night for the special occasion of the 50thG7 Summit. More so on his arrival in Brindisi Airport, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, among other officials. Speaking about the event, Modi said, “Just arrived in Italy to attend the G7 Summit. I look forward to have many meaningful discussions with leaders of G7 countries. I believe that it is our collective responsibility to deal with the challenges of the contemporary world and use all possible opportunities to improve the quality of international interaction. ”

Focus on Global Challenges

Presently, the G7 Summit has leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and U. S and also the EU representatives and this summit is hosted by PM of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The topics of the present agenda embrace scrutinized topics such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, the Middle East volatility, climate change, energy interconnections, migration, food security, and the moral concerning the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The versatility of the Prime Minister Modi is seen as he is set to give an outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and Mediterranean. This becomes his first foreign voyage after his recent re-election for a third term presidency. As a part of the G7 preparations, Modi is expected to have a one-on-one interaction on the sidelines of the G7 Summit with several heads of states including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before posing for the formal ‘family photo’. An interaction with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is also on the cards.

Key Developments and Discussions

On the first day of the summit, key events indicated by the media included the US new intentions to unveil new sanctions on Russia and the G7’s threats to smaller Chinese banks over their relations with Russia. They say that artificial intelligence is ready for conference withinethicsofartificialintelligence Pope Francis will be the first to speak at the summit, recalling that the world needs international standards for AI development and application.

On the second day of the summit, the leaders discussed the matter related to migration, then the topic of the Indo-Pacific region and then of economic security was taken up. A key session on AI is scheduled to run from 2:From 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm local time the submission to a Constructive Review will be open. The focus on AI as one of the major topics is quite appropriate given the recent increase in global anxieties and discussion on the proper regulation of AI.

This is because India’s involvement in the meeting reaffirms its support to represent the interest of the global south and foster bilateral relation with Italy. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his foreign policy measures entail inviting nations to partnering up to address issues including climate change and insecurity. ”We rest on creating a preeminent bilateral India-Italy special relationship and intensifying engagements in the indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean region”, stated Modi.

At the summit the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a strategize cooperation framework in terms of security that increased support of the international community to Ukraine as a result of the conflict. These acords along with other acords with Ukraine and several other members of the G7 includes providing for a greater cooperation on issues of security and defense and for future cooperation in these fields.

