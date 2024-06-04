Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: TDP-BJP Alliance Set to Form Government in Andhra Pradesh as Early Trends Show Strong Leads

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh, according to early trends. The TDP is leading in 124 seats and the BJP in seven seats, as per the Election Commission data.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday expressed confidence in the victory of the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena party alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, predicting a landslide win. Ramaiah stated that the alliance could secure 161 seats in the Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the TDP is leading in 124 seats, the BJP in seven seats, YSR Congress Party in 24 seatsand the Jana Sena in 20 seats.

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections feature a three-way contest among the ruling YSRCP, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Exit polls on Sunday predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections held on May 13. Axis My India exit poll forecasted 78-96 seats for TDP, 55-77 seats for YSRCP, 16-18 seats for JSP, 4-6 seats for BJP, and 0-2 seats for Congress.

Polling for all 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling YSRCP contested all 175 seats, aiming for another term. Under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, TDP contested 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena 21, and BJP 10.

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 Assembly seats, unseating the TDP government.

Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for more than 8,000 candidates in this general election. Vote counting commenced at 8 PM today.

