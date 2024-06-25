Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Delhi High Court Halts Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made public its decision regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s application for a stay of the previous ruling from the Rouse Avenue Court. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, was granted bail in the excise policy fraud by a recent ruling from the Rouse Avenue Court.

The High Court bench, led by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, overturned the trial court’s decision to grant bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case, dealing a serious blow to Kejriwal.

#BREAKING Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. #ArvindKejriwal #ED pic.twitter.com/HIfOYLV3q0 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 25, 2024

The trial court’s improper handling of papers and arguments cast doubt on the order, according to the court. The court went on to say that the trial court’s observation that “voluminous material” could not be taken into consideration was completely unfounded.

Bar and Bench said that the HC bench added that this indicates the trial court hasn’t given the case enough thought and that the vacation court should give the ED enough time to present their case before granting bail. Subsequently, the court presented the facts that the trial court judge had overlooked when delivering his decision. The court stated that the judge did not consider the claims made under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

