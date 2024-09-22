Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At PM Modi, Raises 5 Question To RSS Chief

He questioned Mr Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting on Sunday, accusing the BJP of using central agencies to break apart opposition parties and bring “corrupt” politicians into its fold. Speaking at his first ‘Janta ki Adalat’ gathering at Jantar Mantar since resigning as Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal also directed several questions towards Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

One of Kejriwal’s key questions to Bhagwat was whether the RSS agreed with the BJP’s approach of calling politicians corrupt, only to later induct them into the party. He also questioned if the BJP’s rule on retirement age, which had been applied to veteran leader LK Advani, would also be enforced on Prime Minister Modi.

Another point Kejriwal raised was a comment made by BJP chief JP Nadda, in which Nadda reportedly claimed that the BJP did not need the RSS, the organization that serves as the party’s ideological guide. Kejriwal asked Bhagwat how he felt about this statement.

Kejriwal’s remarks came just days after he was released on bail from Tihar jail, where he had spent over five months in connection with the excise policy case. He emphasized that his entry into politics was motivated by a desire to serve the country, not personal ambition. The former chief minister said he was deeply hurt by the corruption allegations against him, and stressed that he had only gained respect during his 10 years in office, not wealth.

As Delhi gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal described the contest as a personal “agni pariksha” (trial by fire) and urged voters not to support him if they believed the corruption charges were true. He also announced that he would vacate the chief minister’s residence after the “shraddh” period during Navratri, and would live among the people, many of whom had offered him a place to stay.

Kejriwal’s statements came amidst growing political tension in the lead-up to the elections, with both sides ramping up their rhetoric.

