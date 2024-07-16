Assam Eases Vehicular Restrictions Near Kaziranga as Flood Situation Improves

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday the relaxation of restrictions on vehicular movement along highways near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, citing significant improvements in the flood situation.

“From today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to travel through the Kaziranga section of the national highway as usual, with speed restrictions. However, trucks will only be permitted to travel in convoys,” Sarma stated on social media.

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

The restrictions were tightened last month after extensive flooding severely affected the national park, forcing numerous animals to seek refuge on National Highway-715 and adjacent areas.

Kaziranga’s director, Sonali Ghosh, reported that this year’s floodwater levels were the highest in the last three decades, although the mortality rate among animals was lower compared to previous years. According to Kaziranga’s flood records, this year’s water level peaked at 87.47 meters at Nimatighat, surpassing previous records set in 1991, 2020, and 1988.

Despite the challenging conditions, 212 animals, including 10 rhinos, succumbed to the floods this year, with two additional fatalities attributed to vehicle collisions on the highway. This marks a decrease from the 22 animal deaths due to road accidents during the floods in 2020.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted positive signs of receding floodwaters, noting the return of elephants to Kaziranga as a significant indicator. “Our thermal cameras have observed an increasing number of elephants returning to their natural habitat as water levels continue to decline,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported ongoing flood impacts affecting approximately 5.11 lakh people across 17 districts in the state.