Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, the Assam Police recently sent back two Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the Karimganj border on Friday morning. The sent individuals were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawaldar.

Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, the Assam Police recently sent back two Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the Karimganj border on Friday morning. The sent individuals were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawaldar.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today, @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj. Keep up the good work.”

Yesterday on September 19, while maintaining strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police identified four additional Bangladeshi nationals—Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur—near the border in Karimganj. They were promptly sent back to Bangladesh.

Also Read: Assam Police Thwart Illegal Border Crossing, Send Four Bangladeshi Nationals Back

Subsequently on September 17, Assam police, in collaboration with the Border Security Forces (BSF), apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in the South Salmara Mankachar district.

Must Read: First Bangladeshi National Receives Citizenship Under CAA In Assam

Chief Minister Sarma reported that during a joint operation, an auto carrying the infiltrators was intercepted. The individuals admitted to crossing from Sherpur, implicating an Indian national named Pappan in the infiltration network.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

6 Bangladeshi Sent Back Assam Police karimganj NewsX

Also Read

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay...

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox