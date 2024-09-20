Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, the Assam Police recently sent back two Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the Karimganj border on Friday morning. The sent individuals were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawaldar.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today, @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj. Keep up the good work.”

In line with our zero tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj 👉 Dilara Begum

👉 Shoel Hawladar Keep up the good work 👍 pic.twitter.com/FtkEqdrlXn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2024

Yesterday on September 19, while maintaining strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police identified four additional Bangladeshi nationals—Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur—near the border in Karimganj. They were promptly sent back to Bangladesh.

Subsequently on September 17, Assam police, in collaboration with the Border Security Forces (BSF), apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in the South Salmara Mankachar district.

Chief Minister Sarma reported that during a joint operation, an auto carrying the infiltrators was intercepted. The individuals admitted to crossing from Sherpur, implicating an Indian national named Pappan in the infiltration network.

(With Inputs From ANI)