Friday, September 20, 2024
Assam Police Thwart Illegal Border Crossing, Send Four Bangladeshi Nationals Back

Assam Police successfully intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals near the Karimganj district amidst an ongoing effort to enhance security

Assam Police Thwart Illegal Border Crossing, Send Four Bangladeshi Nationals Back

In an ongoing effort to enhance security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police successfully intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals near the Karimganj district. The swift action underscores the commitment to vigilance in this sensitive area.

Details of the Apprehended Individuals

The individuals involved in the incident were identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur. Upon their apprehension, police acted quickly to return them to Bangladesh, reinforcing the border’s integrity.

Ongoing Vigilance and Security Measures

Assam Police continue to maintain a strong presence in the region, monitoring for any illegal crossings. Their efforts aim not only to prevent unlawful entry but also to uphold security for local communities and ensure the safety of the border area.

