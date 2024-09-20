Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Leads Swachhata Sewa Initiative In Margherita

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, took part in multiple events, including 'Swachhata Sewa' programme at Margherita in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha MP for the Dibrugarh also took oath as the poden member of Margherita Municipal Board on Thursday.

Speaking after the Swachhata drive, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Cleanliness is like Godliness. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this government embarked upon an important task to make our country clean through Swacha Bharat Abhiyaan.”

“It has been a decade of this campaign, which has brought tremendous changes, like thousands of villages and hundreds of urban centres became ODF. There has been a conscious effort to ramp up the infrastructure around garbage disposal system as well as strengthen the network mechanism to achieve better results. The campaign was inspired by the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. We must continue this wonderful journey led by the visionary PM Narendra Modi to realise the ideals of Gandhi ji which is going to strengthen the democratic values of India,” Sonowal added.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Mayor of Margherita Municipality Board, Anand Sharma, along with other municipal representatives, enthusiastic workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Safai Karamchari leaders, participated in the march.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid a wreath at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the event, the Union Minister not only took part in the cleanliness drive but also cleaned the martyr’s memorial, planted saplings, and engaged with local shopkeepers and sanitation workers, furthering the spirit of community service.

The ‘Seva Pakhwada’ is a nationwide initiative conducted between September 17 and October 2 every year.

Adding further, Sonowal said, “We must all come together to uphold the values of Indian democracy by embracing the ideals and vision of Mahatma Gandhi. The strength of India lies in its rich and diverse democratic traditions. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been reinforcing good governance to fortify the world’s largest democracy and has invigorated the nation’s relentless journey toward becoming a developed and self-reliant India. It is our collective responsibility to lead the nation in fulfilling the vision of self-reliance during this ‘Amrit Kaal’ and bring to life PM Modi’s visionary path, inspired by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, took oath as the Poden member of the Margherita Municipal Board. Sonowal called upon everyone to commit themselves to build a developed, clean and equipped township in Margherita.

The senior leader of the BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal, also took part in the party’s ongoing membership drive at Makum. In the presence of Sonowal, many individuals joined the party formally.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Inspired by the principles and ideals of BJP, thousands of people are joining the party in this ongoing drive.

BJP’s ‘Membership Campaign 2024’ is being implemented nationwide with the goal of further strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and BJP’s National President J P Nadda, the party’s organisational expansion has reached new heights. The BJP has broadened its reach across the nation, engaging people from all walks of life and every corner of the country in its mission of nation-building. As part of this campaign, I have been entrusted with overseeing 10 districts in Assam, including Dibrugarh. With the support of my team and dedicated workers, we are diligently fulfilling this responsibility. The membership drive in this region has already witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of people enthusiastically joining the party,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister was joined by party state General Secretary Pulak Gohain; the Chairman, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited and party state secretary, Bikul Deka; Tinsukia District BJP President Kushkant Bora; Tinsukia Development Authority, Chairman, Kajal Gohain, Maran Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member, Arunjyoti Maran, along with other office-bearers.

(With ANI Inputs)

