Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates For Double-Engine Government In Jammu & Kashmir

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed public gatherings to campaign in support of BJP candidate Darshan Singh in Basantpur (Basohli), Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasizing Support for Darshan Singh

While campaigning for the BJP candidate on Thursday, CM Dhami stated that he has come from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, where gods reside in every place. He mentioned that the Basohli area is also known as a place of temples.

“By giving our support to BJP candidate Darshan Singh, we have to make him win with maximum votes. By voting for the lotus flower, we aim to form a double-engine government in the entire state, spreading happiness, peace, and prosperity in Jammu,” he said.

Public Awareness and Candidate Character

He noted that many candidates are coming to this area to seek the votes of the people, but the public is well aware of their character. “Darshan Singh has always stood with the people and pledged to develop the area. On one side, there are those who only ask for votes, and on the other side, there is a BJP candidate who serves.”

India’s Progress Under Modi’s Leadership

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has progressed as a world power. “Today, the world awaits India’s stand in every major event. In the last 10 years, the country has rapidly progressed in the fields of health, road, rail, infrastructure development, and modernity.”

He noted that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, with the Prime Minister resolving to make it the world’s largest economy. Dhami remarked that the historic work of abolishing Article 370 has been accomplished under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Historic Elections After Article 370 Abolition

“Elections are going to be held for the first time after the abolition of Article 370, which is historic in itself,” he said. The Chief Minister emphasized that development work is being carried forward in Jammu and Kashmir with the basic mantra of the Prime Minister’s resolution: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.”

Welfare Schemes and Economic Support

“Schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore are being run for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 271,000 poor families have been given the gift of pucca houses. Additionally, 7.2 million people are receiving free rations every month. Under the Mudra scheme, assistance of Rs 8,000 crore has been provided to more than 363,000 youth of Jammu and Kashmir in 2023-24. Now, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are becoming job givers, not job seekers,” he said.

Development Projects in Jammu and Kashmir

The Chief Minister highlighted the establishment of AIIMS and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s leadership. He mentioned that discussions have taken place with all parties regarding the Shahpur Kandi Dam project.

Criticism of Opposition Parties

Dhami criticized the opposition, stating that while the BJP is focused on development in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress and National Conference talk about re-implementing Article 370. He accused these parties of throwing Jammu and Kashmir into the “fire of jihad” for their personal interests.

“The leaders of Congress, the PDP, and the National Conference are engaging in vote-bank politics by scaring the people. The PDP has been involved in many scams in this state,” he added.

Public Sentiment Against Corruption

The Chief Minister stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have come to know the truth about Congress, the PDP, and the National Conference. “The public is not going to bring to power parties that promote corruption, nepotism, and separatism; they are going to uproot them.”

Allegations Against Congress and PDP

He accused Congress of aligning with parties that negotiate with Pakistan regarding Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan’s foreign minister is supporting the manifesto of the National Conference and Congress. These people want to break the country. No anti-national conspiracy of the opposition will succeed as long as Prime Minister Modi is in power.”

Upcoming Elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18, with the other two rounds scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Counting will take place on October 8.

