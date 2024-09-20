Bike Accident in Gurugram Claims Life of 23-Year-Old Rider

A 23-year-old man, Akshat Garg from Dwarka, Delhi, tragically lost his life in a head-on collision while on a bike ride with a friend in Gurugram. The accident occurred on Golf Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II, on September 15, when a Mahindra XUV 300, allegedly bearing a BJP sticker, came from the wrong side and collided with his bike. Garg, who was wearing full safety gear, including a helmet and gloves, succumbed to his injuries despite immediate medical response.

Accident Captured on GoPro Camera

The horrifying accident was recorded on a GoPro camera worn by Garg’s 22-year-old friend, who was riding another bike approximately 100 feet behind. The footage shows the SUV recklessly speeding on the wrong side of the road, leading to the fatal collision. The friend alleged that the driver’s negligent behavior caused the crash, which took place near a turn after they crossed the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub flyover. The group was en route to meet fellow bikers at Ambience Mall, having started their ride from different locations.

Immediate Arrest of SUV Driver

The driver of the SUV was arrested shortly after the incident but was released on bail. The vehicle has since been seized, and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 106 (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving), Section 324(4) (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000), and Section 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident).

Ambulance Responds, But Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene, but unfortunately, Akshat Garg was pronounced dead on the spot due to the severity of his injuries. His friend, who had followed from a safe distance, was left devastated by the sudden loss, which was both witnessed in real time and recorded.

This tragic accident comes just days after another fatal crash in Delhi’s Shantivan area, where four Delhi University students were among five individuals injured in a car accident while returning from a friend’s birthday celebration. These incidents have raised significant concerns over road safety, particularly reckless driving and the enforcement of traffic rules.