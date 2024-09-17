BIG: Atishi To Become The New CM Of Delhi, NewsX Prediction Gone Right

In the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party announces the new name for the new CM of Delhi. According to the announcement, Atishi will become the new CM of Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposes the name of Delhi Minister Atishi as the new Chief Minister. She has been elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party: AAP Sources pic.twitter.com/65VPmPpA39

Delhi Minister Atishi, who manages critical portfolios like education and Public Works Department (PWD), is emerging as a prominent candidate for leadership.

Representing Kalkaji as an MLA, the 43-year-old was appointed minister following Manish Sisodia’s arrest in a corruption case related to Delhi’s discontinued liquor policy. During the incarceration of Kejriwal and Sisodia, Atishi was the voice of the party.

On August 15, Kejriwal selected her to raise the national flag at the Delhi government’s Independence Day ceremony. Although Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena thwarted this plan, it was evident that the AAP leadership holds Ms. Atishi in high regard.

1. Atishi currently oversees multiple key ministries in Delhi.

2. She has no history of legal issues or imprisonment.

3. As a leading female politician, she commands significant attention and respect.

4. Arvind Kejriwal, during his incarceration related to the excise policy case, chose Atishi to represent him by hoisting the national flag on August 15, signaling her crucial role and trust within the party.

These factors collectively enhance Atishi’s prospects of becoming the new Chief Minister of Delhi.