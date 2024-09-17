Home
BIG: Atishi To Become The New CM Of Delhi, NewsX Prediction Gone Right

According to the announcement Atishi to become the new CM. 

BIG: Atishi To Become The New CM Of Delhi, NewsX Prediction Gone Right

In the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party announces the new name for the new CM of Delhi. According to the announcement, Atishi will become the new CM of Delhi.

Also Read: Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The CM Of Delhi? Who Will Make Their Debut?

Why Atishi?

Delhi Minister Atishi, who manages critical portfolios like education and Public Works Department (PWD), is emerging as a prominent candidate for leadership.

Representing Kalkaji as an MLA, the 43-year-old was appointed minister following Manish Sisodia’s arrest in a corruption case related to Delhi’s discontinued liquor policy. During the incarceration of Kejriwal and Sisodia, Atishi was the voice of the party.

On August 15, Kejriwal selected her to raise the national flag at the Delhi government’s Independence Day ceremony. Although Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena thwarted this plan, it was evident that the AAP leadership holds Ms. Atishi in high regard.

(No Record Of Being Sent To Jail)

1. Atishi currently oversees multiple key ministries in Delhi.
2.  She has no history of legal issues or imprisonment.
3.  As a leading female politician, she commands significant attention and respect.
4. Arvind Kejriwal, during his incarceration related to the excise policy case, chose Atishi to represent him by hoisting the national flag on August 15, signaling her crucial role and trust within the party.

These factors collectively enhance Atishi’s prospects of becoming the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

 

